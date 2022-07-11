The county’s top fire official said a deep fryer catching fire is to blame for a kitchen fire at Gritz Brunch Bar on Sunday.
Employees and patrons retreated to O’Neal Plaza after flames from the kitchen sent smoke throughout the restaurant at 6671 Church St. in downtown Douglasville.
Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said firefighters responded to a call about a commercial fire at 10:35 a.m. Sunday.
Jolivette said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire out. He said no injuries were reported.
“We were able to extinguish it, and keep it confined to the deep fryer,” Jolivette said. “It looked real bad from photos, but it was mostly smoke. There was a lot of potential for it to have been worse.”
Jolivette said that five fire trucks, two ambulances and two ladder trucks were dispatched because of the potential damage to the historic downtown area the fire could have caused.
“Our guys were right on top of it because of the potential that was involved,” Jolivette said. “We brought the calvary. We didn’t want it to get out of hand.”
A resident in an apartment above the restaurant was notified of the fire by employees, and quickly evacuated.
The restaurant posted a note to its social media page.
“We are closed due to a grease fire,” the Facebook post read. “Please follow our social media pages for our opening updates. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Jolivette said a fire marshal returned to the restaurant Monday morning to see if a mechanism on the fryers was working properly to activate the extinguishers.
He said judging from nature of the fire, the restaurant could be back open quickly.
“The good thing about the restaurant it has some big doors that were opened to help with the oxygen,” Jolivette said. “They were able to get most of the smoke out of the building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.