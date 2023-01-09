An Alabama man facing multiple murder charges as well as other violent crimes has requested an extension of his trial date.
A request of motion for an extension of trial date beyond Feb. 6 was presented to the Superior Court of Carroll County on Jan. 2, for Aaron Shelton in reference to the April 2021 high-speed chase and police shooting.
Following the April 12, 2021, high-speed chase that began on Interstate 20 near Bremen and ended near Ithica Elementary School in the area of Villa Rica, Shelton, of Center Point, Ala., along with his cousin Pier Shelton, initiated a shootout with law enforcement agencies in which Pier Shelton was killed.
In addition, three law enforcement officers were shot during the chase including Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica Policeman Chase Gordy, and Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto.
Authorities said that the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on April 12, 2021, near the Bremen exit of Interstate 20 when a Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted a car traveling east at 111 mph. When the trooper pulled the vehicle over and approached it, it sped away.
During that chase, the passenger in the vehicle leaned from the window to fire a rifle at the trooper, which disabled his vehicle but apparently did not injure the trooper. Alerted by radio, Carrollton police and Carroll County deputies took up the chase, which led eventually to Highway 61.
At some point in the pursuit, Holloway was wounded and his car struck a utility pole. When the chase ended near the elementary school, there was additional gunfire in which Chase and Repetto were wounded and Pier Shelton killed. Aaron Shelton, authorities said, was arrested following what was described as a negotiation.
After staying in Atlanta Hospitals for more than 93 days, Holloway was escorted from the Shepherd Center on Peachtree Road to his home off of Northside Drive by law enforcement agencies from Atlanta to Villa Rica, to Carrollton and Carroll County on July 14, 2021. From there, a “very slow procession” through downtown’s Adamson Square took place to welcome Holloway home.
Aaron Shelton was initially indicted in June 2021 in a sixteen count indictment.
According to the proceedings document, the defendant was indicted again on May 24, 2022, in a 22-count indictment which includes six counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer; five counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; three counts of aggravated battery; and three counts of felony murder.
The defendant is currently incarcerated in the Carroll County Jail.
Initially being represented by the Carroll County Public Defenders, J. Ryan Brown is who filed the motion for the continuance in order to have time to review the case.
“Discovery in this case is voluminous and is over a terabyte of data,” the motion states. “Counsel has been through discovery, but needs additional time to interview potential witnesses, consult with potential expert witnesses, and prepare possible motions.”
