Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with more than $7.8 billion in assets, has opened its new branch in Douglasville — its first in Douglas County and 27th in metro Atlanta.
The new branch location at 2850 Chapel Hill Rd., in the Douglasville Pavilion shopping center, is situated near the entrance to Arbor Place Mall. It offers convenient access to Interstate 20 and downtown Douglasville, as well as many residential neighborhoods. More than 3,000 Delta Community members currently live within a five-mile radius of the branch.
“People who live or work in Douglas County have been eligible to join Delta Community since 2019, so we already have many loyal members in the county who bank with us online, through our mobile app, or who visit branches in neighboring counties,” said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. “We’re excited to offer these members a convenient physical location, and look forward to welcoming new members who are eligible to join and enjoy all the benefits of Delta Community.”
“We are grateful for the warm welcome we have already received from the local community and look forward to providing existing and new members exceptional support,” said Branch Manager Irving Hawkins. “Our branch has walk-in availability today for anyone who prefers in-person help, and we are following preventive healthcare guidance on face masks and social distancing for the safety of our members and employees. We also have a scheduling tool available on the homepage of the Credit Union’s website for anyone who wishes to make an appointment in advance, so they can be assured we have an employee available upon their arrival.”
The 6,150-square-foot branch, which was previously occupied as a Pier 1 Imports store, features two ATMs and is staffed by a team of 11 employees, including tellers, member service agents and loan officers, who can assist with Delta Community’s full suite of banking services.
About Delta Community Credit Union
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 430,000 members, 27 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.Del taCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.face book.com/DeltaCom munity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.
