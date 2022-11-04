ATLANTA — Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans — Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor.
"Over the last four years, I've witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions - ones that weren't always popular at the time - in unprecedented circumstances,” Hall said in backing Kemp’s reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams.
"While we don't agree on every issue, it's abundantly clear that Brian Kemp is a man of character, a strong leader, and someone who Georgians can trust to put them and their interests first.”
Hall was part of a crowded field of candidates in last May’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. After finishing first but failing to garner a majority of the vote, he lost his party’s nomination in a runoff to Charlie Bailey.
Rather than back Bailey, Hall threw his support Friday behind Jones.
“Burt is the only candidate in the race with a plan to invest in our communities, lower costs, improve our K-12 education system and reduce crime,” Hall said. “Burt Jones has a proven track record of delivering results for every person in Georgia.”
Jones’ campaign cited Hall’s endorsement as demonstrating Jones is resonating with Democrats and independents as well as Republicans.
Hall served three terms on the Atlanta City Council before launching an unsuccessful bid for mayor.
He then served briefly in the U.S. House of Representatives following the death of longtime Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis two years ago. Current Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, won a full two-year term in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in November 2020.
