ATLANTA — Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans — Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor.

"Over the last four years, I've witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions - ones that weren't always popular at the time - in unprecedented circumstances,” Hall said in backing Kemp’s reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

