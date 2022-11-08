Douglas County voters gave new terms to several incumbents and approved a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in Tuesday’s general election.
Nearly 55% of active voters in Douglas cast ballots in the election, including more than 37,000 who cast ballots during a record early voting period prior to Election Day.
In County Commission District 1, incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell received 7,333 votes (68.36%) to defeat Republican challenger Elizabeth Bennett, who had 3,394 votes, or 31.64%.
In County Commission District 3, incumbent Democrat Tarenia Carthan took 8,814 votes (60.71%) to defeat Republican Bundy Cobb, who had 5,704 votes, or 39.29%.
In County Commission District 4, Republican Mark Alcarez received 8,253 votes (57.49%) to defeat Democrat Yvonne Shaw, who had 6,103 votes, or 42.51%. Alcarez will take the seat being vacated by three-term incumbent Republican Ann Jones Guider, who did not seek another term.
In Board of Education District 4, incumbent Democrat Michelle Simmons received 6,214 votes (65.03%) to defeat her Republican challenger, Heidi Hulsey, who had 3,341 votes (34.97%)
Two other school board members, incumbent Democrats D.T. Jackson in District 2 and Tracy Rookard in District 3, did not have Republican opposition and also won new four-year terms.
Douglas County voters approved a new six-year SPLOST with 27,659 (53.76%) voting in favor and 23,793 (46.24%) voting against.
Incumbent Democratic Solicitor General Sonya Compton won a new four-year term without opposition in the general election. And incumbent Republican Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp also won a new four-year term with her Democratic opponent, Ryan Williams, being disqualified prior to the election.
In state House District 64,which includes much of western Douglas and part of south Paulding, Republican Kimberly New received 13,547 votes (57.48%) to defeat her Democratic challenger Montenia Edwards (10,022 votes, 42.52%). The seat was open with Republican Micah Gravley, whose current 67th District includes much of the new 64th District, choosing not to run again after 10 years in Atlanta.
In the other competitive state House on the ballot including part of Douglas, District 65 incumbent state Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-South Fulton, held a commanding lead (74.14%, 15,996 votes) late Tuesday and will defeat her Republican challenger, Jan Horne, of Newnan, who had 5,579 votes (25.86%) with precincts still to be counted.
Incumbent state Sens. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and Donzella James, D-Atlanta and incumbent state Reps. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta and Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, all won new two-year terms without general election opposition.
Incumbents in the two congressional districts covering parts of Douglas held commanding leads with votes still outstanding Tuesday.
District 3 incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson led Democratic challenger Val Almonord 68.43% to 31.57% late Tuesday for the seat that covers the western two-thirds of Douglas.
And District 13 incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott led Republican challenger Caesar Gonzales 82.28% to 17.72% for the seat that covers the eastern third of Douglas.
In the two marquee statewide races on the ballot Tuesday, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp had 54.01% of the vote for a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger both had 49% of the vote late in the evening in race.
