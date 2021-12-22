Work to raze the Douglas County School System’s old central office on Highway 5 started early Tuesday morning.
Several school system officials were present as workers from Carrollton-based Ra-Lin and Associates moved equipment into place to begin the demolition.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said the demolition is expected to be completed by the middle of January. At that point, he said a ribbon-cutting will be held for the district’s new $43.3 million multi-purpose arena on the site at the corner of Highway 5 and Gurley Road next to Hunter Park.
North, Board of Education Chair Tracy Rookard and board members Michelle Simmons, Devetrion Caldwell and Glenn Easterwood braved frosty temperatures and a cold rain to watch the work begin just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The old central office was originally constructed as a warehouse in the 1970s and was retrofitted into offices when the school system purchased it in 1986.
The school system moved into the old GreyStone Power headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway earlier this year after the EMC moved to Paulding County.
The BOE voted earlier this month to allocate the funds for the new arena, which will have seating for 6,000 guests, making it large enough to host graduation ceremonies, which are now held at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.
Nell Boggs, executive director of communications for the school system, said previously the new facility will be available for rent by outside organizations.
Likely events include sporting events, concerts, plays, trade shows, conferences and conventions, Boggs said.
The facility will also be large enough to accommodate a gathering of all DCSS employees in one location, Boggs said.
Construction on the new arena is set to start next month and be completed sometime in 2023, Boggs said.
