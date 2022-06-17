Democrats in Douglas County will decide their nominees in six local and state races on Tuesday.
The June 21 runoff was necessitated in races from the May 24 partisan primary and nonpartisan general elections where none of the candidates got at least 50% plus one vote.
Only voters who chose a Democratic ballot last month and those who did not vote at all may vote in the runoff. None of the statewide or local Republican races on the ballot last month required a runoff.
At the local level, Democrats in County Commission District 4 will choose between Dominique Conteh and Yvonne Shaw. Conteh had 883 votes (38.56%) and Shaw received 873 votes (38.12%) last month in a three-person field that also included Tony Montcalm.
The Conteh-Shaw winner on Tuesday will move on to the November general election against Republican Mark Alcarez, who won his primary unopposed.
The District 4 seat is open this year with incumbent Republican Ann Jones Guider not seeking a fourth term.
In state House District 61, which covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties, incumbent Democratic Rep. Roger Bruce faces challenger Rashaun Kemp in Tuesday’s runoff.
Bruce took 47.20% of the vote last month (4,536 votes), and Kemp had 19.16% (1,841 votes) to lead a field of four candidates that also included Robert Dawson and Monique McCoy.
The Bruce-Kemp winner will be the presumptive winner of the seat since no Republicans qualified this year.
Democrats in Douglas will also help decide four statewide races where no candidate hit the 50%-plus one threshold last month.
For Georgia lieutenant governor, Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey are on the ballot Tuesday after rising to the top of a nine-person field last month. The winner will move on to the November general election against Republican Burt Jones, who narrowly avoided a runoff last month with 50.06% of the vote. The lieutenant governor job is open this year with incumbent Republican Geoff Duncan not seeking another term.
For Georgia secretary of state, Democrats will decide between Bee Nguyen and Dee Dawkins-Haigler, who were the top vote-getters in a five-person field last month. The winner will move on to face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in November. Raffensperger won the GOP primary last month with 52.37% of the votes cast.
For Georgia commissioner of insurance, Democrats will choose between Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker, who were the top vote-getters in a three-person field last month. The winner will advance to the November general election against Republican incumbent John King.
And for Georgia commissioner of labor, Democrats will choose between William Boddie and Nicole Horn, who were the top vote-getters in a five-person field last month. Boddie is the current representative for state House District 62, which includes part of Douglas. The winner will move on to face Republican Bruce Thompson, who won a three-person race in the GOP primary last month. The seat is open with incumbent Republican Mark Butler not seeking a new term.
In advance voting in Douglas through Thursday, 210 people had voted by mail and 699 people had cast their ballots in person.
All polls in Douglas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for eligible voters who did not cast their ballots early.
