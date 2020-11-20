SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Economic Development Authority (DCEDA), on behalf of the city of Douglasville, announced in a release Nov. 19 it is seeking proposals from companies that are experienced and capable of developing mixed-use environments consistent with the city’s vision for “Town Green” on the old jail site.
In recent years, Douglasville city officials have worked to cultivate a thriving downtown area to serve as the cultural, civic and entertainment center of Douglas County. As part of that effort, the city plans to develop “Town Green,” a park and outdoor performance venue within walking distance to the Douglasville Conference Center.
The balance of the site will be offered for commercial and residential development to appeal to a growing demographic of millennials and empty nesters who value mixed-use environments in walkable downtown settings.
According to the DCEDA, Douglasville is a prime location for businesses to invest; leveraging affordable real estate, robust infrastructure, low taxes, and proximity to the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.
“The county and city populations are rapidly growing with career-driven residents and consumers. There is also more opportunity given the additional access to a larger talent pool and customer base within the commuting area,” said Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. “We welcome ally firms and companies to join our community and be a part of the continued growth in Douglasville.”
Interested firms can obtain more information about ‘Town Green’ at https://developdouglas.com/town -green/ The request for proposals and detailed information regarding the real estate offerings are available online. For additional inquiries, contact DCEDA at 678-838-3665.
