Multidisciplinary artist and futurist Ralph “rEN” Dillard has a solo exhibition locally and another one coming up this month in New York.
The show “Nothing But Gratitude” on display at Southwest Arts Center in Atlanta finished up on July 19.
Dillard is an Atlanta artist who lives and works in Douglasville. With bright and vibrant colors he creates interesting compositions that deal with themes of memory, belonging, and anticipation of a better future.
“I love the idea of imagining what the future will look like, so a lot of my work is around that type of concept,” he said.
According to information on his website Dillard got his arts start in Philly.
“A feverish passion for understanding the true nature of things has always been the engine behind my work. The Germantown section of Philadelphia is where I began painting professionally.”
Dillard says that Philly was a good place for him to be.
“With more than 2,800 murals, Philly boasts more impressive large scale public paintings than any other city in the world. Living and interacting with the people of that community during some of my most impressionable years heavily impacted the style I’m known for today,” Dillard said.
Dillard, who was also contacted by phone, explained that the unusual way of writing his name is kind of a conversation starter.
“The small “r” will ignite a conversation. I get asked [about] that all the time. It’s a way for me to engage people visually,” he said.
Dillard describes on his website how and what he likes to paint.
“I enjoy using oil paint primarily, although I also dabble in some mixed media. The feeling of maneuvering the thick, pungent, colors over a blank canvas is something I enjoy immensely. Using a wide variety of rich colors, I aim to give the viewer a glimpse into the alternate world I see behind my eyes. I am six-foot seven inches tall so I appreciate working on a large canvas. Working quickly with good music and large brushes is my preference.”
“The focus of my work has always been about communicating ideas that challenge people to be curious about their own internal nature. I’d like for people to see themselves in my works. They’re as much about you as they are about me,” Dillard said.
Dillard also takes a unique approach to traditional mediums like collage and oil paint and creates compositions using a centuries old gold leaf gilding technique.
“Throughout history, civilizations have prized the use of precious metals for their beauty and sanctity. The leafing process suffuses the intrinsic value of the treasured subjects with the implied spirituality of the precious metal. The perception of luminosity varies as the viewer’s position and ambient light change. Layering color, texture, and gold leaf, my process creates ephemeral illusions that seemingly dance on the work’s surface amidst reflections of light on the metals, creating a synthesis of technique and subject,” Dillard states.
Dillard has another exhibition coming up on Aug. 13 at the Underground Gallery in Harlem, New York. Entitled “Hero’s Journey” the work was created around the work of famous western philosopher Joseph Campbell.
Campbell once said “Myth must be kept alive. The people who can keep it alive are the artists of one kind or another.”
Around Campbell themes “Hero’s Journey” consists of three stages that depict departure, initiation and return.
“So that’s what I did the art work around, departure, initiation and return — with the wisdom and knowledge gained,” Dillard said.
The Underground Gallery exhibition runs from Aug. 13 to Sept. 15. For more on Dillard and his work visit his website at renswork.com
