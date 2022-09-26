Prior to his passing in July, Jimmy Haddle and Vanessa Brook were looking into bringing back the Douglas County Boys and Girls Club’s annual spaghetti dinner.
After Haddle’s passing, Brook became even more motivated to seeing the dinner become reality to honor Haddle’s dedication to the club.
“If we can’t have the dinner with Jimmy, we wanted to do it for him,” Brook said. “It was such a loss to our community with his passing. Jimmy was a great man.”
The Douglas County Boys and Girls Club will pay tribute to its late founding member with a dinner and program.
The first Jimmy Haddle Spaghetti Dinner will take place Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church.
Haddle, who passed away on July 17 after a brief illness, was known for his volunteer work in the community.
Haddle helped found the Douglas County Boys and Girls Club 41 years ago and was a board member prior to retiring last year.
“I still remember Jimmy welcoming me and his never-ending support for our members and staff,” said Steve Hord, the club’s executive director since 1994. “Jimmy impacted countless lives as a mentor, a leader, and a friend. I cannot overstate how much he will be missed.”
Brook said citizens can participate in the event two ways.
Patrons can dine-in for $20 in an all-you-can-eat dinner in the church’s fellowship hall with door prizes and a special live program. To-go plates for $10 include spaghetti with a choice of meat or meatless sauce, salad, bread and dessert.
Brook said they are also taking donations. She said all proceeds from the dinner will be put back into the Boys and Girls Club.
“We have had the food and venue donated so there is no overhead,” Brook said. “It is going to be a great event.”
In addition to the Boys and Girls Club, Haddle served on the Development Authority Board, the Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees, Habitat for Humanity, Loving Hands Ministries, and the Mission Board of the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
He built houses for veterans and Habitat Humanity, served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club and helped with the day-to-day operation of Loving Hands Community Center.
He also found his passion in runner. He completed numerous races including 49 consecutive Peachtree Road Races and five marathons.
Brook said guests Saturday are asked to RSVP and she noted there is still space available.
