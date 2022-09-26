DOUNWS-09-27-22 DINNER

The Douglas County Boys and Girls Club will host the Jimmy Haddle Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church.

 Special photo

Prior to his passing in July, Jimmy Haddle and Vanessa Brook were looking into bringing back the Douglas County Boys and Girls Club’s annual spaghetti dinner.

After Haddle’s passing, Brook became even more motivated to seeing the dinner become reality to honor Haddle’s dedication to the club.

Trending Videos