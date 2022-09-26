A disbarred Atlanta attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to practice law in Douglasville.
Grady Roberts III, 54, was charged with unauthorized practice of law after he tried to represent a client during a municipal court proceeding last Thursday.
Roberts had a case before Judge Keith Rollins in the Douglasville Municipal Court on Sept. 22. Rollins discovered that Roberts had been disbarred last month and had him taken into custody.
The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred Roberts on Aug. 9, 2022, after numerous allegations were brought up against him.
Roberts had been practicing law in Georgia since 1994.
Among the allegations was that Roberts failed to follow deadlines for filing appeals.
In one case, his allegedly didn’t inform a 68-year-old client that her appeal for a loan modification was turned down, and she eventually was evicted from her home.
Roberts is owner of Roberts Law, which is located on Howell Street in Atlanta.
The firm’s website says it represents clients in cases of real estate litigation, wrongful foreclosure, wrongful repossession, corporate law, construction law, consumer law, Fair Debt Collectors (FDCPA) claims, credit card defense, foreclosure defense, fair credit reporting, credit discrimination and consumer class actions.
Roberts was granted a $1,500 cash bond but remained in custody late Monday, according to jail records.
