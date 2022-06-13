District Attorney's Office gets over $200k to ease case backlogs

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been awarded federal funding to help ease a backlog of felony cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to accept over $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help secure a prosecutor and investigator, who will concentrate on handling the serious violent felony case backlog.
A serious violent felony case consists of charges of murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, or aggravated sexual battery.
The District Attorney’s Office received $236,068 through the Judicial Council of Georgia American Rescue Plan Act. Funds have to be used through Dec. 31, 2022, according to the award letter.
Chief Superior Court Judge William ‘Beau’ McClain was informed on May 26 via letter that the county granted the funding.
“We are extremely grateful for this funding opportunity to help the District Attorney’s Office continue our efforts to keep our community safe,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We are thankful for the leadership of Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain, who was designated by the Administration of Courts to coordinate our local grant application process.”
It is the second time that the District Attorney’s Office has received ARPA funding, which was used to hire three prosecutors to help with case backlogs.
With a raise in crime during the pandemic, especially violent felonies, Racine said the funding has helped.
“Judge McClain’s ardent efforts have brought numerous resources to our community to support the entire criminal justice system, which is enhancing the work that our office and others are doing,” Racine said.
Racine is lobbying for the Board of Commissioners to continue the funding once the grant is over at the end of the calendar year.
“We are optimistic that the Board of Commissioners will see the benefit and impact of these additional resources and continue this important funding once the grant is completed,” Racine said. “This will allow Douglas County to continue to move forward in serving our citizens with excellence.”
The ARPA allocated $110 million of the state’s $4.8 billion funds for resolving case backlogs.
The courts were closed during the judicial emergency put in place during the pandemic.
Just over $44 million has been awarded state-wide to various judicial circuits.
