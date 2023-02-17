DOUNWS-02-18-23 BLACK HISTORY pic

Lt. Commander Ricky Dobbs asks a student a question during Friday’s Black History Month Celebration at Chapel Hill Middle School.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

Navy Lt. Commander Ricky Dobbs told a group of Chapel Hill Middle School eighth-graders to “dream big” as they continue to set lifetime goals.

Dobbs, a Douglasville native and former football star, made his remarks during the school’s annual Black History Month Celebration on Friday morning in the school’s gymnasium.

