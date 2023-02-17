Navy Lt. Commander Ricky Dobbs told a group of Chapel Hill Middle School eighth-graders to “dream big” as they continue to set lifetime goals.
Dobbs, a Douglasville native and former football star, made his remarks during the school’s annual Black History Month Celebration on Friday morning in the school’s gymnasium.
He told the students to never lose sight on what they want to do.
“You have to live in the moment,” Dobbs said. “You can’t go back in time. I want you all to dream big and set goals.”
Dobbs told the students that his goal growing up was to be the United States first black president.
He made those remarks on national television while playing football at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2006.
Ironically, two years later, Barack Obama would fulfill that goal during the 2008 election.
“I wasn’t afraid to voice it,” Dobbs said. “I wanted to go on record with my goal and did it in a national television interview. I’ve never lost sight of my goal.”
Dobbs said he and Obama have become friends and that he talked to the former president on Christmas.
“My goal is to run for president in 2040, and I have Obama’s endorsement,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs established himself as a top football player during his playing days at Navy.
As the starting quarterback, Dobbs set several records and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top football player.
He was also captain his senior year.
“I wanted to be the best that I could be, and I had big dreams,” Dobbs said. “Stay true to yourselves in life.”
Dobbs is currently in the Navy Reserves after several years of active duty, which had him stationed in the Middle East for six years.
He said he has returned to Douglas County to give back to the community.
“I’ve started a nonprofit to help young boys,” Dobbs said. “I had a choice to do a lot of things, but I chose to come back to this community. I’m a big advocate for leadership in the community.”
Chapel Hill Middle Principal Catherine Westbrook told the students that she taught at Douglas County High when Dobbs was a student.
“We saw as a ninth-grader that he was a leader,” Westbrook said. “He is truly a good guy. He always wants to help. Please reach out to Ricky if you need something.”
