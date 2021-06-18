Doctors in the House: Former Lithia teammates pursuing medical careers

It was never really Leah Benton’s intention to follow in her parents’ footsteps and become a doctor.
She was always intrigued by the medical field, but was planning on becoming a medical researcher.
However, she developed a passion for helping patients directly while attending medical school.
“I was leaning more toward the academic side and wanted to do research,” Benton said. “I just found my way here.”
Coincidentally, one of Benton’s former teammates at Lithia Springs High, Ashley Spann, is also a medical doctor.
Benton recently started her residency in Pathology at the University of Maryland, and Spann has returned to Vanderbilt University to complete her fellowship in Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Nutrition and Clinical Informatics.
Spann graduated from Lithia Springs in 2007 as the class valedictorian before getting her undergraduate degree in biology from Samford University in Birmingham.
Benton graduated as the salutatorian in the Class of 2010 at Lithia and earned a biology degree from Emory.
“I had a great experience at Lithia Springs,” Benton said.
At the completion of her four-year varsity career, Benton graduated as the Lions all-time leading scorer. There is a plaque hanging in the school’s gym to commemorate the accomplishment.
After graduating, she decided not to pursue basketball on the next level and enrolled at Duke University. She would later transfer to North Carolina before finishing at Emory.
Benton said she had some regrets early in college about not playing basketball, but later those feelings subsided.
“I really enjoyed playing basketball, and even practicing,” she said. “I used to look at myself as an athlete. It took some time to adjust to it. Now, I don’t have any regrets. I knew it was best to focus on my academics.”
Benton earned her master’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. She graduated from the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis this past May.
Benton is the youngest of three children of Dr. James Benton and Dr. Eleanor Glaspy-Benton, who are both medical doctors.
“Our parents didn’t put any pressure on us to get into medicine,” Benton said. “They just wanted us to be happy and do something productive. I really enjoy that patient relationship that you get as a doctor.”
Her father added:
“These young ladies have demonstrated what determination, persistence, focus, and diligent work can do when multi-tasking as superb student-athletes in high school. Lithia Springs High School should be very proud of these remarkable alumni.”
