A shelter under development in Savannah's Chatham County for child survivors of human trafficking will receive a multi-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help fund operations for the 12-bed facility, scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Tharros Place announced this month that the DOJ is awarding $250,000 annually over three years to the nonprofit, which is building what would become the first facility of its kind in the county, as it will exclusively serve girls between the ages of 11 and 17.

Trending Videos