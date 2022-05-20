The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one suspect and another is being sought after gunshots were exchanged when a domestic dispute turned violent Wednesday afternoon.
Quintavious Davis, 34, was arrested on multiple charges including discharge firearm/near highway when he fired an AR-15 rifle from the porch of his 4125 Jackie Dr. residence at a fleeing vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.
Another suspect, Ridge Gay, is being sought by the DCSO.
The gunfire between Davis and Gay struck four neighboring houses, according to a DCSO news release and arrest warrants.
DCSO said no one was injured during the gunfire, which started around 12:30 p.m.
After securing a search warrant for the house, investigators found one of the firearms and some illegal drugs, a news release stated.
Davis, along with his live-in finance’, Bree’on Huff, 32, were charged for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.
In addition, Davis is charged with the reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.
A search warrant yielded 75 ecstasy pills that were discovered in a dresser drawer in the couple’s master bedroom, according to an arrest warrant.
Gay is wanted for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Davis was denied bond while Huff is out on a $5,000 bond.
