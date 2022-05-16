Editor’s Note: This is the final election preview of the competitive local races on the May 24 ballot.
State Sen. Donzella James has held the District 35 seat since 2009.
She is being challenged by three other Democratic candidates in the May 24 primary race. There are no Republicans who qualified so the primary winner is presumed the winner.
A former school teacher, James has been involved in politics since 1995.
She is being challenge by Lula Gilliam, Mike Glanton Jr. and Whitney Kenner Jones.
The District 35 seat includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties.
Gilliam grew up in Mississippi before moving to California and eventually settling in Georgia.
Glanton is a native of Georgia and a business owner.
Kenner Jones is an attorney.
James has served on several committees during her time as a state senator.
Gilliam earned her undergraduate degree at the University of California-Berkeley and has done extensive work with the NAACP. She is founder of Youth Enhancement Services (Y.E.S.), a community-based nonprofit organization.
Gilliam said her extensive background is why she wants to run for the District 35 seat.
“I have a strong team orientation and (will) work creatively and effectively within the bureaucratic process to bring community stakeholders, the private sector, and governmental agencies to (reach) workable solutions,” she writes on her election campaign website.
Gilliam said education is her main issues in regards to the District 35 seat.
“Education is the mainstay that interrupts generational poverty and provides for economic upward mobility and stability in challenged communities,” she said.
On his website, Glanton said that education, economic development, safety and security, health care, caring for seniors, infrastructure and transit, and caring for others are big pieces of his platform.
“Ensuring that all of the residents of District 35 have equal and equitable rights is an integral part of my campaign,” Glanton writes on his website. “As the father of two daughters and now a grandfather, I support equal pay for women. I am against legislation that discriminates or targets individuals. It is imperative that every Georgia has access to opportunities for success. I want District 35 to be strong, vibrant, and united district.”
Kenner Jones has picked up endorsements from retired Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Peggy Walker and Ward 5 Douglasville City Councilman Howard Estes.
“I’m a bridge builder,” Kenner Jones said in an interview posted to youtube.com recently. “I’m comfortable being uncomfortable.”
