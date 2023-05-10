DOUNWS-05-11-23 DOOR

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking a door from one of its cruisers to Washington, D.C., to honor former Deputy Blake Gammill, who was killed in the line of duty in 2005.

 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office/Special

A part of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office history will soon be on display in the nation’s capital.

A group of deputies from DCSO headed to Washington, D.C., Wednesday for National Police Week.

