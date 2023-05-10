A part of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office history will soon be on display in the nation’s capital.
A group of deputies from DCSO headed to Washington, D.C., Wednesday for National Police Week.
They took a door from one of their cruisers to the event. The door will hang on the wall of a popular D.C. restaurant to honor former deputy Blake Gammill, who was killed in the line of duty in 2005.
Kelly’s Irish Times is a world-famous pub that is known for honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
The door from the DCSO cruiser was signed by several deputies who were involved on the night that Gammill was ambushed while serving a warrant.
Sheriff Tim Pounds also autographed the door.
Gammill’s parents — Dale and Stella — signed the door.
“After searching, we found his parents,” Capt. Trent Wilson wrote in a Facebook post. “They signed the door also. Talking about a surreal moment.”
