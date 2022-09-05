Shriners from across the state participated in Monday’s Sweetwater Shrine Club Annual Labor Day Parade in downtown Douglasville. Citizens lined Church Street to watch as Shriners and others rode along the route. Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones both rode in a car for the parade. Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks and Sheriff Tim Pounds walked the route. Following the parade, the Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 held the Annual Rudolph Harper BBQ and other festivities at Hunter Park.

Trending Videos