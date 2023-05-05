Around 100 people gathered around the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday for the county’s National Day of Prayer service.

This was the 23rd year the county has observed the National Day of Prayer. Organizer Ned Fowler with the Prayer Center of West Georgia thanked the county for continuing to allow the service to be held at the courthouse. He recalled the first service in October of 1999, which he said drew 15,000 people.

