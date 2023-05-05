Around 100 people gathered around the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday for the county’s National Day of Prayer service.
This was the 23rd year the county has observed the National Day of Prayer. Organizer Ned Fowler with the Prayer Center of West Georgia thanked the county for continuing to allow the service to be held at the courthouse. He recalled the first service in October of 1999, which he said drew 15,000 people.
Fowler said that “we need prayer now more than ever.”
“God is still in control, but he did say that if my people will humble themselves, pray, and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear,” Fowler said. “So the question becomes — his children have to drink from wickedness so that he can hear. Our churches need to have the heart of heaven and not the heart of the world. We need the Father in our churches, we need the Father in our jails. We need the Father in our schools, we need the Father in our homes.”
Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain talked about “Living in the Days of Noah,” when the world was evil and people were living as though nothing was about to happen.
“I read Genesis, I read in Matthew and Luke,” McClain said. “And in Luke and Matthew when Jesus is asked by his followers what to expect when he comes back, He said, ‘As it was in the days of Noah so shall it be also in the days of the Son of Man. They ate, they drank, they took wives in marriage. They were given in marriage until the day that Noah entered the ark.
And the flood came and destroyed them all. Then I read in Genesis of the events that led up to the flood. And the Word says that the world was full of corruption, and violence.”
McClain mentioned the shooting in midtown Wednesday that left one dead and said that in 43 years as a prosecutor and judge he has “dealt with violence every single day.”
Sally Buckner with PRC Medical said that in her 38 years serving the community the one constant is that “we always stand on the side of truth.”
“Father, you are the example,” Buckner said. “It doesn’t matter what is in front of us, we can follow your example, Father, because your truth just is so saturated with your love. Your love, Father, will draw people to us. Your words of truth will bring change to people. No matter what we’re faced with, no matter what people are going through, you are the hope and you are the truth, and you are the light.”
Local attorney Joe Fowler referenced McClain’s prayer on the “Days of Noah.” And he said: “Churches are not museums. Churches are not entertainment halls, churches are not social clubs. But instead churches are the place where the word of God is proclaimed accurately, and with power Lord’s Day by Lord’s Day.”
Pastor Mark Evans with Believers Church read from Psalm 22.
“The whole earth will acknowledge the Lord and return to Him,” said Evans, who also sang during the ceremony. “All the families of the nations will bow down before Him. The royal power belongs to the Lord. He rules all the nations, that the rich of the earth feast and worship bow down before Him all you who are mortal, and all whose lives will end in dust. Our children will also serve Him. Future generations will hear about the wonders of the Lord. His righteous acts will be told to those not yet born, they will hear about everything he discovered.”
Pastor Edwin Ford of Crossroads for Life Ministries thanked God for giving “us the task and assignment to strengthen our communities.”
“Father, we commit this day to you in prayer all men, women and children who are being harassed by the horror of hopelessness in our country,” Ford said. “In this realm, we lift up the poor, we lift up the marginalized. God, we lift up the homeless of our community. Lord, you said that we would have the poor with us always. Therefore we make a demand on heaven right now. Give us grace, amazing grace. Supply the need, whatever we need today to love them unconditionally, to care for them compassionately, and to respect them reverently.”
Pastor Dave Divine of Chapel Hill Church prayed about “Our Surrender to God’s Will and Purpose.”
Divine had everyone in the crowd raise their hands in surrender.
“We surrender to you to your will and to your purposes and to your plans, for Lord, we know that you have plans for us, plans to prosper, not to harm us, plans to get us a hope and a future,” Divine said. “Lord, we surrender to your will and to your plans. And even if it doesn’t look like our plans, Lord, you’re king. you’re Lord. And so Lord, we surrender to you and to your will and to your plans. Lord, our nation needs you. Lord, I’m reminded today that you need us. You need us fulfilling your will and your purposes and your plans.”
Judge Barbara Caldwell introduced Douglasville City Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley as her “sister in Christ.”
Danley sang “We Shall Behold Him” to wrap up the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.