In an unprecedented move, Georgia will undertake a hand recount of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election with roughly 14,000 votes separating President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday.
The move came a day after the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration certified all results from the Nov. 3 general election.
Raffensperger formally called for the hand recount as part of a regular audit of the election results, which were poised to be done via an electronic sampling of ballots before Raffensperger revised the process under emergency powers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, all 159 county elections boards in Georgia will have until the certification deadline of Nov. 20 to count by hand every in-person, mail-in and provisional ballot cast in last week’s election, Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday.
A recount of this magnitude has not been conducted before in Georgia and follows record turnout in the Nov. 3 general election. Raffensperger said the hand count should instill confidence in the final election results amid growing — and unproven — accusations of voter fraud.
“We understand the significance of this for not just Georgia but for every single American,” Raffensperger said. “At the end of the day, when we do a hand count, then we can answer the question of exactly what was the final margin in this race.”
Biden led Trump by 14,108 votes in Georgia as of Wednesday afternoon, drawing intense focus to a state that a Democratic presidential nominee has not won since 1992.
In Douglas County, final numbers that were certified Tuesday show Biden winning the county with 42,653 votes (61.96%) to President Trump’s 25,323 votes (36.79%).
Democratic leaders in Georgia have dismissed claims of voter fraud and urged Trump to begin a smooth transition of power to Biden, who was declared winner of the election by a host of major news outlets analyzing the vote tallies on Saturday. No outlets have called the race in Georgia so far.
The voting rights group Fair Fight, founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, shortly after Raffensperger’s announcement Wednesday said that Trump “cannot overturn the will of Georgia voters.”
“Donald Trump is delaying the inevitable,” the group said on Twitter. “He lost, and he knows it.”
Republican allies of Trump hailed Raffensperger’s decision Wednesday, calling it a good first step in a push to weed out whether any ineligible ballots were cast. The president and his supporters have cried foul on the election results over the past week, alleging voter fraud without hard evidence in close-race states like Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, who is leading the Trump campaign’s recount activities in Georgia, said in a conference call Wednesday his team is looking at allegations of ballot harvesting and improperly signed ballots, as well as some alleged instances of dead Georgians voting.
“This is a victory for integrity,” Collins said of the recount. “This is a victory for transparency.”
Raffensperger and his staff have not discovered any evidence of substantial ballot-casting fraud yet but have pledged to investigate credible allegations that may arise.
“Anecdotes and stories don’t work,” Raffensperger said Wednesday. “We need something we can actually investigate.”
Earlier this week, Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called for Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to resign because of allegations of widespread voter fraud.
Perdue and Loeffler face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in a Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
Due to the Veterans Day holiday, Douglas County Election Director Milton Kidd could not be reached Wednesday for comment about any reports that the county may have received about voting irregularities.
Here are the certified results from contested local races in the Nov. 3 election:
Douglas County
Redevelopment Powers (TAD)
Yes: 34,538 (53.6%)
No: 29,889 (46.4%)
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Annetta Stembridge (D): 39,903 (59.2%)
Tammy Howard (R)(I): 27,511 (40.8%)
TAX COMMISSIONER
Greg Baker (D)(I): 41,935 (62.1%)
Michael Richardson (R): 25,614 (37.9%)
BOARD OF EDUCATION — DISTRICT 1
Devetrion Caldwell (D)(I): 8,468 (66.6%)
Francisco Artley (R): 4,245 (33.4%)
BOARD OF EDUCATION — DISTRICT 5
Glenn Easterwood (R): 9,568 (64.5%)
Rita Fasina-Thomas (D)(I): 5,263 (35.5)
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
