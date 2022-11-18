Ann Cramer, a senior consultant and former IBM executive, told elected officials and business leaders to keep a ‘positive problem-solving perspective’ during the Douglas County Chamber luncheon on Wednesday.
The Chamber held its annual Community Leadership Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center to honor elected leaders on the local, state and federal level.
The event was moderated by Chamber Board Chair Tonya Byrd.
“Problems will occur, but you need to keep a positive problem-solving perspective to manage,” Cramer said. “You need to understand your base or foundation. Many people’s foundation is their faith.”
Cramer spoke about the vast opportunities now available, especially to young females.
She said growing up in Jacksonville, Fla., and attending school at Salem College in North Carolina, women were limited to few career choices.
She said she didn’t have the patience to be a teacher, and ruled out nursing and being a secretary.
“It was just the way times were for women when I was growing up,” Cramer said.
As a civic leader, Cramer said she is concerned about youth and wants a healthy and safe environment for them to thrive in their education.
Cramer was recognized with the first Lifetime Achievement Award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Women Who Mean Business listing and listed among Georgia Trend’s 30 Years of Influence. She received an honorary doctorate in public service at Clayton State University and was honored with the inaugural ARC Harry West Visionary Leadership Award and the BIG Voice for Children award from Voices for Georgia’s Children.
The luncheon marked the last time that longtime County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider will attend as an elected official. She did not seek reelection in the Nov. 8 general election. Former Chief Deputy Coroner Mark Alcarez will be sworn in next month to replace Guider on the BOC.
