Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Douglas County Composite Sample Ballot for 2020 Election
- Two constitutional amendments, one statute on statewide ballot
- Douglas County turns 150 today
- Dugan points to Senate accomplishments in re-election bid for District 30
- Edwards stresses health care, veterans in Senate 30 challenge
- Community policing: Four-year-old no longer afraid of police after encounter with officer
- Voters face long lines as advance voting begins
- Bailiff charged with sexually assaulting disabled person
Most Popular
Articles
- Official: Projects in Douglasville delayed by pandemic; Starbucks, Five Guys, other development still coming
- Bailiff charged with sexually assaulting disabled person
- District 66 candidate Jason Jones says he'll fight for business, lower drug prices
- Douglas seeing uptick in new COVID-19 cases
- Monroe has Alexander continuing in right direction
- 'Stranger Things' filming in Douglas; YouTuber Lawler spots 'Benny's Burgers,' 1980s arcade
- Margaret 'Peggy' Rybnikar Lynch
- Rep. Kimberly Alexander focused on virus relief in re-election bid
- Photo of election workers causes frenzy; Kidd: Envelope was empty
- Mason Creek repeats as county champs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.