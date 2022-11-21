Douglas County’s top transportation official is leaving at the end of the year.
Transportation Director Miguel Valentin is retiring, according to District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider.
Suleman Rana, the county’s current deputy transportation director, will replace Valentin, Guider said.
According to a bio provided by Guider, Rana holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Georgia Tech. He is a certified project engineer and his experience includes serving as transportation engineer for Croy Engineering from June of 2017 to May of 2018, project engineer for P. Marshall’s & Associates from September of 2018 to May of 2019, and deputy project manager and lead engineer for T.Y. Lin International from May of 2019 before coming to Douglas County recently.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell thanked Valentin for his service during the Board of Commissioners meeting last week.
Valentin has been with Douglas County since August of 2017 when he was hired as deputy transportation director. He was promoted to transportation director in December of 2017, and replaced former Transportation Director Randy Hulsey, who retired after 17 years.
Prior to coming to Douglas County, Valentin worked for the Rockdale County government for 10 years, including time as transportation director before coming to Douglas five years ago.
Valentin has 40 years total of public works management and engineering experience.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from Southern Polytechnic State University and a master’s in business administration from Georgia State University.
