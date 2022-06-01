The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration on May 31 certified the votes cast in the May 24 partisan primary and nonpartisan general elections.
The following are the vote totals in Douglas County with the number of votes and the percentage of vote each candidate received in the county. The totals below only reflect votes cast in Douglas County.
Two candidates listed, Preston Parra for House District 64 and Sylvia Baker for Chief Magistrate Judge, were disqualified prior to the election and votes cast for them did not count. Ryan Williams, who was listed under Superior Court, withdrew from that race and will be the Democratic candidate for Chief Magistrate in November.
If a candidate did not get at least 50% plus one vote, there will be a June 21 runoff to decide the race.
Incumbents are denoted with an (I) and election winners' names are in bold.
All information is from Georgia Secretary of State's Office.
Republican - U.S. Senate
Gary W. Black 1,149 10.56%
Josh Clark 493 4.53%
Kelvin King 409 3.76%
Jonathan ''Jon'' Mccolumn 280 2.57%
Latham Saddler 1,262 11.60%
Herschel Junior Walker 7,285 66.97%
Democrat - U.S. Senate
Tamara Johnson-Shealey 594 4.38%
Raphael Warnock (I) 12,975 95.62%
Republican - U.S. House District 3
Jared Craig 1,231 23.07%
Drew Ferguson (I) 4,104 76.93%
Democrat - U.S. House District 3
Val Almonord 2,565 100.00%
Republican - U.S. House District 13
Caesar Gonzales 2,825 62.24%
Dominika Hawkins 767 16.90%
Calina Plotky 947 20.86%
Democrat - U.S. House District 13
Mark Baker 1,279 12.10%
Shastity Driscoll 1,474 13.95%
Vincent Fort 831 7.86%
David Scott (I) 6,985 66.09%
Republican — Georgia Governor
Catherine Davis 57 0.51%
Brian Kemp (I) 8,684 78.30%
David A. Perdue 2,045 18.44%
Kandiss Taylor 279 2.52%
Tom Williams 26 0.23%
Democrat - Georgia Governor
Stacey Abrams 13,475 100.00%
Republican - Lieutenant Governor
Burt Jones 4,842 45.92%
Mack McGregor 1,185 11.24%
Butch Miller 3,873 36.73%
Jeanne Seaver 645 6.12%
Democrat - Lieutenant Governor
Erick E. Allen 890 6.75%
Charlie Bailey 2,013 15.26% (In June 21 runoff)
Tyrone Brooks, Jr. 1,474 11.18%
Tony Brown 412 3.12%
Kwanza Hall 5,355 40.60% (In June 21 runoff)
Jason T. Hayes 260 1.97%
Derrick L. Jackson 962 7.29%
R. Malik 177 1.34%
Renitta Shannon 1,647 12.49%
Republican - Secretary of State
David C. Belle Isle 1,030 9.51%
Jody Hice 3,105 28.66%
T.J. Hudson 589 5.44%
Brad Raffensperger (I) 6,110 56.40%
Democrat - Secretary of State
Dee Dawkins-Haigler 2,672 20.25% (In June 21 runoff)
John Eaves 1,360 10.31%
Floyd Griffin 989 7.50%
Bee Nguyen 5,582 42.31% (In June 21 runoff)
Michael Owens 2,590 19.63%
Republican - Attorney General
Chris Carr (I) 7,810 73.82%
John Gordon 2,770 26.18%
Democrat - Attorney General
Jennifer ''Jen'' Jordan 9,755 74.98%
Christian Wise Smith 3,256 25.02%
Republican - Commissioner of Agriculture
Tyler Harper 9,557 100.00%
Democrat - Commissioner of Agriculture
Winfred Dukes 3,218 25.05%
Nakita Hemingway 8,208 63.90%
Fred Swann 1,419 11.05%
Republican - Commissioner of Insurance
Ben Cowart 1,534 14.75%
John King (I) 7,135 68.59%
Patrick Witt 1,734 16.67%
Democrat - Commissioner of Insurance
Raphael Baker 5,209 40.41% (In June 21 runoff)
Janice Laws Robinson 6,271 48.65% (In June 21 runoff)
Matthew Wilson 1,409 10.93%
Republican - State School Superintendent
John D. Barge 3,425 33.09%
Richard Woods (I) 6,924 66.91%
Democrat - State School Superintendent
Currey Hitchens 1,281 9.90%
Jaha V. Howard 1,702 13.16%
James Morrow, Jr. 1,709 13.21%
Alisha Thomas Searcy 8,244 63.73%
Republican - Commissioner of Labor
Kartik Bhatt 516 5.25%
Mike Coan 2,731 27.80%
Bruce Thompson 6,575 66.94%
Democrat - Commissioner of Labor
William ''Will'' Boddie, Jr. 4,602 35.74% (In June 21 runoff)
Thomas Dean 1,126 8.74%
Nicole Horn 2,791 21.67% (In June 21 runoff)
Lester G. Jackson Iii 1,913 14.86%
Nadia Surrency 2,445 18.99%
Republican - Public Service Commissioner District 2
Tim Echols (I) 9,645 100.00%
Democrat - Public Service Commissioner District 2
Patty Durand 6,806 54.04%
Russell Edwards 5,789 45.96%
Republican - Public Service Commissioner District 3
Fitz Johnson (I) 9,373 100.00%
Democrat - Public Service Commissioner District 3
Shelia Edwards 7,481 58.59%
Chandra Farley 3,712 29.07%
Missy Moore 1,575 12.34%
Republican - State Senate District 28
Matt Brass (I) 3,587 100.00%
Republican - State Senate District 30
Mike Dugan (I) 1,377 100.00%
Democrat - State Senate District 35
Lula Gilliam 895 9.16%
Mike Glanton, Jr. 663 6.79%
Donzella James (I) 6,894 70.56%
Whitney Kenner Jones 1,318 13.49%
Democrat - State House District 61
Roger Bruce (I) 1,109 45.06% (In June 21 runoff)
Robert Dawson 285 11.58%
Rashaun Kemp 569 23.12% (In June 21 runoff)
Monique Mccoy 498 20.24%
Republican - State House District 64
Shane Miller 1,676 37.03%
Kimberly R. New 2,850 62.97%
Preston Parra 0 0.00%
Democrat - State House District 64
Montenia Edwards 1,402 61.22%
Christopher R. Thornton 477 20.83%
Mignon Willis 411 17.95%
Republican - State House District 65
Jan Horne 835 100.00%
Democrat - State House District 65
Mandisha A. Thomas (I) 2,409 100.00%
Democrat - State House District 66
Kimberly Alexander (I) 5,635 100.00%
Supreme Court - Colvin
Veronica Brinson 7,909 35.25%
Verda M. Colvin (I) 14,527 64.75%
Supreme Court - Lagrua
Shawn Ellen Lagrua (I) 21,353 100.00%
Supreme Court - McMillian
Carla Mcmillian (I) 21,390 100.00%
Court of Appeals - Barnes
Anne Elizabeth Barnes (I) 21,434 100.00%
Court of Appeals - McFadden
Chris Mcfadden (I) 21,354 100.00%
Court of Appeals - Pipkin
Trea Pipkin (I) 21,137 100.00%
Douglas County Superior Court - Adams
Cynthia Adams (I) 16,378 83.49%
Corey Martin 3,239 16.51%
Ryan Williams 0 0.00%
Republican - Chief Magistrate Douglas County
Susan S. Camp (I) 9,779 100.00%
Democrat - Chief Magistrate Douglas County
Sylvia Wayfer Baker 0 0.00%
Democrat - Solicitor General Douglas County
Sonya Compton (I) 9,791 75.22%
Tamara Oyinloye 3,225 24.78%
Republican - County Commission District 1
Elizabeth Bennett 1,494 100.00%
Democrat - County Commission District 1
Henry Mitchell III (I) 2,220 77.57%
Barney W. Young, Jr. 642 22.43%
Republican - County Commission District 3
Bundy S. Cobb 2,810 100.00%
Democrat - County Commission District 3
Tarenia Carthan (I) 3,572 100.00%
Republican - County Commission District 4
Mark Alcarez 4,162 100.00%
Democrat - County Commission District 4
Dominique Conteh 883 38.56% (In June 21 runoff)
Anthony ''Tony'' Montcalm 534 23.32%
Yvonne Shaw 873 38.12% (In June 21 runoff)
Democrat - Board of Education District 2
D. T. Jackson (I) 2,715 100.00%
Democrat - Board of Education District 3
Tracy Lashawn Rookard (I) 3,407 100.00%
Republican - Board of Education District 4
Heidi Hulsey 1,585 100.00%
Democrat - Board of Education District 4
Michelle Simmons (I) 2,169 100.00%
Voting Data
Registered Voters 95,697
Ballots Cast 11,104
Total Num. Precincts 25
Voter Turnout 12%
