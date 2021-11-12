Local residents braved the rain Thursday to honor local veterans, active military and reserves during the 21st Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Lighted Parade. The parade provides the opportunity for Douglas County residents to say “thank you” to those who have obtained, preserved, and continue to protect citizens’ freedoms, according to Rick Martin with the county government. The parade started at Douglas County High School and circled the downtown area. The parade is sponsored each year by the Douglas County government communications department. Sweetwater Camera Club members were on hand to capture photographs of the parade. Turn to Page A2 to see more of their photos.
Douglas County honors local veterans during lighted parade
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Elderly fugitive from Villa Rica arrested in California
- Douglas state delegation set to drop from 8 to 7 under new maps
- Douglas County honors local veterans during lighted parade
- Gabe's closes VR location for structural repairs
- Kids now have their own ED at Wellstar Douglas
- Senate committee approves controversial plan to expand Gwinnett commission
- 340-million metal recycling, copper smelting plant coming to Augusta
- Pilot of small plane killed in Paulding crash
Most Popular
Articles
- DA dedicating new conference room to murder victim Tillman
- BOC votes to hire new county attorney for $818K; Bernard retained as special legal counsel
- Pilot of small plane killed in Paulding crash
- Planning commission gives OK to zoning changes for town home communities
- County seeks 'Scenic Byway' designation for Highway 166
- Suspect in June killing captured
- All but one county school will be in same region under reclassification
- Three county teams ready for second shot in playoffs
- ‘A legacy of love’: DA names conference room in honor of Tillman
- 'Stranger Things' fans descend on Douglasville
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.