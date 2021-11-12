Local residents braved the rain Thursday to honor local veterans, active military and reserves during the 21st Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Lighted Parade. The parade provides the opportunity for Douglas County residents to say “thank you” to those who have obtained, preserved, and continue to protect citizens’ freedoms, according to Rick Martin with the county government. The parade started at Douglas County High School and circled the downtown area. The parade is sponsored each year by the Douglas County government communications department. Sweetwater Camera Club members were on hand to capture photographs of the parade. Turn to Page A2 to see more of their photos.