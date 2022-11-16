Navy

Airman Durand Byssainthe, a 2020 Douglas County High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Byssainthe serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.

 U.S. Navy/Special

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A native of Villa Rica recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

