Lt. Col. Stephanie L. Stallings, a Douglas County native and Lithia Springs High grad, made history this week with her promotion to the command staff of the Georgia State Patrol.
Stallings was promoted to lieutenant colonel by new state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris C. Wright.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the promotion of Stallings, Wright and others Wednesday. The promotions were effective Oct. 1.
Stallings is the first female lieutenant colonel in the history of the Georgia State Patrol and the first female to achieve rank above captain.
In her new role, Stallings now serves as lieutenant colonel of the Georgia State Patrol and director of Support/Administrative Operations. She had most recently been serving as director of the Public Information Office for the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
“This new position is an opportunity beyond belief and truly would not have been possible without the women in this department who paved the way ahead of me,” Stallings said. “The Georgia State Patrol hired the first four female Troopers in 1978, opening a very big door for those who have served after them. I am so grateful to each of them. To be the first female in this new role is an honor I do not take lightly. I am grateful to Colonel Wright for his confidence in me to do the job. It gives me great pride to be placed among his newly appointed command staff.”
Stallings grew up off North Burnt Hickory Road in Douglasville, and she said she was a “proud” Beulah Elementary Bee, Stewart Middle School Eagle and 1995 Lithia Springs High graduate.
“I had a blast growing up there,” said Stallings, who now lives in Paulding County with her husband, Chris, and their children Morgan, Carter and Sophia.
Stallings started with the State Patrol as a radio operator at Post 4 in Villa Rica in 1997.
She graduated from the 79th Trooper School in 2002.
“Graduating from Trooper school has been one of the highlights of my life,” Stallings said. “I have a servant’s heart and have worked very hard throughout my career to serve this state and this agency to the best of my abilities. I have had so many wonderful opportunities over the years.”
She was assigned to Post 29 in Cedartown after graduation, and in 2003 moved to the Executive Protection Unit where she served on the protection detail for former Gov. Sonny Perdue and first lady Mary Perdue from 2003-2007.
Stallings patrolled in the metro Atlanta area from 2007 to 2011, when she was promoted to corporal at Post 4 in Villa Rica for two years. In 2013, she returned to the metro Atlanta area where she served as corporal, sergeant and was eventually promoted to sergeant first class at Post 48 in Atlanta. She transferred to the Public Information Office in March of 2019 and was promoted to lieutenant in July of 2019.
“It’s often said that if you cut a Trooper, they would bleed ‘blue and gray.’ I’m certain I fall into that category,” Stallings said. “I knew the moment I was hired with the agency in 1997, I was right where I was supposed to be.”
