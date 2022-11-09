Douglas County is honoring those who served their country on Veterans Day.
The county’s 22nd Annual Veterans Day Lighted Parade will take place starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
The parade will begin at Douglas County High School for staging and will travel through downtown Douglasville. Those attending are encouraged by the county to wear their “greenest green” for the parade.
This past Monday, the county began lighting the courthouse green as part of Operation Green Light to show solidarity with veterans. The county encourages citizens to shine a green light in a front-facing window of their homes and businesses each evening through Nov. 13.
Douglas County Museum of History and Art Director Susanne Hudson said the museum is preparing to “honor our service members” this Veterans Day. She said the museum has a permanent exhibit honoring local veterans that she encourages citizens to come see.
Hudson said Tuesday that longtime resident Tommy Tucker visited the museum recently.
Tucker’s brother, Jerry, volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam, Hudson said. Jerry Tucker’s uniform and Saigon jacket are among the items on display at the museum. Jerry was a Purple Heart recipient and worked for GreyStone EMC for 50 years after returning from Vietnam.
Hudson said that many local veterans in addition to Tucker have their uniforms on display. The museum is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Across town at the Veterans Place neighborhood, a ‘Yellow Ribbon Ceremony’ will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. The ceremony was rescheduled from Friday due to rain in the forecast.
Veterans Place is located on four acres, which Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority. Habitat has completed eight homes for veterans since breaking ground in 2018.
The Yellow Ribbon Ceremony is to ‘tie a ribbon’ on the construction of the all-veterans neighborhood, according to Habitat.
