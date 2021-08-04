Heather Fields juggled many tasks Wednesday morning as the Bright Star Elementary School principal welcomed back students for the first day of school.
Fields helped students find their classes, directed them to the cafeteria for breakfast and greeted parents.
Despite the multi-tasking, Fields was happy to begin the new year.
“We are excited to get the kids back into the building for face-to-face learning,” Fields said. “We are definitely looking forward to a great year.”
This scene played out throughout the county as the Douglas County School System was expected to welcome back 25,399 students for the start of the year.
That enrollment number is
down slightly from 25,907 from
the previous year, which included the first few weeks devoted entirely to virtual learning because of
the pandemic.
“We got our children back in
the building,” Chapel Hill High Principal Nicole Watson said.
“We are super excited. Everybody
is wearing their mask. It has been just about a typical first day of school.”
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said
the intent this year is to go the full year with in-person learning.
On Tuesday, the DCSS sent out notification that all students, faculty and staff were under a mask mandate.
Several parents staged a protest outside the central office on Veterans Memorial Highway early Wednesday morning.
“Our priority this school year is for our students and staff to remain safe and for our doors to remain open without closing,” North said in a statement released by the DCSS prior to the start of the school year. “We are on track with last year’s enrollment numbers and these numbers exceed our current projects.”
Last school year, there were 1,161 positive cases of COVID-19 districtwide including students, staff and faculty.
The district has five new principals leading schools this school year.
Watson said that the seniors had the traditional senior parade to the school.
“We gave a shout out to the class of 2022 during our morning announcements,” Watson said. “All the kids are finding their way around and reuniting with their classmates.”
Watson said that the seniors incorporated community service into their senior parade as they all wore backpacks that they will donate to other students.
“It was just a good gesture by this class,” Watson said. “We will have our first regular scheduled day (Thursday).”
In addition, a grant is enabling all Douglas County School System schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, which will provide lunch and breakfast free to all students this school year.
The program, which comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, eliminates the paperwork and makes lunch and breakfast free for all students.
Students will be required to pay for an extra meal or juice and milk, according to Portia Lake, director of Public Information for DCSS.
Students are normally charged $3.50 for lunch and an extra juice or milk is 60 cents each. Faculty, staff and guests will still be required to pay full price for each meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.