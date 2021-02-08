Douglas County surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
With the Georgia Department of Public Health’s update on Saturday, there were 10,059 confirmed cases in Douglas since the first cases were reported last March. That number had increased to 10,144 with Monday’s update.
The milestone comes as the overall trend shows a declining number of new cases after peaking last month.
Douglas saw its most new cases in one day on Jan. 8 with 175 cases. A month later, on Feb. 8, there were 37 new cases reported in the county by the state DPH. Statewide, the trend is similar, with a peak on Jan. 8 of 10,385 new cases and a decline to 2,492 new cases reported Feb. 8.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 135 deaths in Douglas confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19 and 158 total deaths including those confirmed and presumed to have been caused by the pandemic, according to the state.
“As Douglas reached its milestone of 10,000 COVID cases, it is important to remember the 158 lives lost from confirmed and presumptive COVID-19,” said Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health. “Although cases are moving in the right direction, we run the risk of the COVID variant taking hold if we do not keep our guard up. Please remember to wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and avoid even small gatherings at this time. It is also encouraged to get a COVID vaccination when you are eligible.”
Douglas County, with a population of 151,906, has fared worse than nearby counties with similar populations in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Paulding County with 172,542 people had 9,028 cases as of Monday, Carroll County with a population of 120,119 had 6,685 cases as of Monday, and Coweta County with a population of 152,001 had 7,434 cases as of Monday.
While the number of confirmed cases has been trending downward, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking over the last month.
The five days with the most deaths caused by COVID-19 have all been within the last month, according to the state DPH. The report from the DPH for Saturday, Feb. 6 showed 179 Georgians had died for that reporting period, the deadliest day reported so far. Jan. 19 (166 deaths), Feb. 2 (162), Jan. 22 (160) and Jan. 30 (158) round out the top five.
In Douglas County, the most deaths reported in a day is four, which happened on May 18 and Aug. 11 of last year.
