The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is offering COVID-19 relief financial assistance to Douglas County small businesses. The Douglas County COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide small business grants in the amount of $2,500 on a first come, first served basis. The funds will be administered to small businesses through Social Involvement Missions, Inc. a nonprofit organization.
Douglas County is providing $390,000 to be awarded as direct financial assistance to small businesses that are in unincorporated Douglas County, have 10 or fewer employees, and that have been operating in Douglas County for three years prior to March 1, 2021.
The Douglas County Small Business Grant Program intake application can be completed and submitted with supporting documentation at www.elizabethbaptist.org.
For more information on the Douglas County Small Business Grant Program, please visit www.celebratedouglascounty.com or email Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Director of External Affairs at tstewartstanley@co.douglas.ga.us.
