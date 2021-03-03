The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday as part of its consent agenda to approve soliciting bids for a Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) in the amount of $12 million.
A TAN is a short-term loan with a generally low interest rate used to cover expenditures until tax revenues are received by a government entity.
The county’s financial advisor — Terminus — will assist in facilitating the transaction per the recommendation by the BOC’s finance committee.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones pointed out that the county has been utilizing TANs for the last 30 years.
“With that being said, the importance of the authorization to obtain bids for the 2021 TAN in the amount of $12 million is based on the premises of acquiring financing before tax revenues are received,” Jones wrote in an email. “In a nutshell, a TAN is a mechanism for smoothing out the differences between the need to pay for obligations and the inflow of cash from tax receipts to front load ongoing operations until property taxes are received in late fall of each year.”
The county’s finance department looks at the county’s cash flow for deficits each year — not budget deficits — but at the money coming in and out each month.
The $12 million TAN this year is a far less than the $25 million TAN the county took out last year.
“It is just a cushion,” Douglas County Finance Director Jennifer Hallman said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting. “We always take advantage of that cushion.”
The county cannot tap into SPLOST funds in order to pay for the general fund.
In addition to showing a need for the TAN, another requirement is that governments can only borrow 5% of the prior year’s expenditures as working capital before the tax revenues come in.
Jones said reducing expenses in this year’s budget played a role in requesting less in TAN than the previous year, despite the world being in the midst of a pandemic.
In the last 14 years, the county has borrowed an average of $11.2 million in TAN. Last year’s $25 million was the highest since 2018 when the amount was $15 million.
From 2014-16, the TAN was a single-digit amount.
“Notably the proposed 2021 TAN is less than last year,” Jones wrote. “Nevertheless, it’s an encouraging sign to see how doubling down and reducing expenses during this unprecedented pandemic has bode well for Douglas County in sustaining a strong financial position, superb credit rating and extremely low debt burden as noted by Moody’s rating agency in 2020.”
The county could pay off the TAN before the Dec. 31 deadline.
“TAN’s have been paid off early during the five years I’ve served as chairman and I would like to see the trend continue, however, collection rates can vary during economic shifts such as a great recession or pandemic,” Jones said in the email.
