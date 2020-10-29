Douglas County is faring better than the state and many of its neighbors in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The most recent County Indicator Report from the state Department of Public Health for the two-week period between Oct. 10 and Oct. 23 shows Douglas with less than 5% change between the first and second seven days of the reporting period.
That number keeps Douglas off the High Transmission and Emerging Counties’ lists.
Douglas had been on the Emerging Counties list at the beginning of October.
Cobb County actually saw a decrease in cases in the same time period. Douglas County’s other neighbors — Carroll, Paulding and Fulton counties — all saw increases in confirmed cases of at least 5% during that time. Carroll is considered a High Transmission County, while Paulding and Fulton are considered Emerging Counties.
The state classifies Emerging Counties as those that have an increase of 5% of COVID syndrome or Influenza Like Illness (ILI), an increase of 5% in cases and other factors. High Transmission counties are defined as those with over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and over 10% of positive PCR tests, or tests that show the presence of the virus’ genetic material.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases was up 15% from Oct. 20-26, according to the state DPH. However, the state notes that that seven-day average is still down 59% from Georgia’s peak on July 24.
As of Wednesday, Douglas County had 4,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 72 deaths, according to the state DPH.
The Douglas County School System reports positive cases to the state and publishes numbers each Friday on its website at dcssga.org under the School Reopening section at the top of the homepage. The numbers on the school system’s website are the same numbers DCSS is required to report to the state. The district began reporting stats on its website at the end of August.
The district did see its largest number of confirmed cases in one location last week with six in the Transportation Department. No other school or department showed more than two cases.
The school system released a statement on the COVID-19 cases in its Transportation Department. The school system noted parents/guardians are contacted by phone if their child is a direct contact and given a low-risk letter if the child is an indirect contact.
And the school system noted that it follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding bus transportation during COVID-19. Those protocols include:
• Students and staff members who test positive must isolate for the required number of days per the CDC and may not return to work or school until they are cleared by a school district nurse.
• The school system does contact tracing for every positive COVID-19 case in conjunction with Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
• Students and staff members who are identified as direct contacts per CDC guidelines are required to quarantine.
• The Douglas County School System does require masks in schools and on the bus. However, some students are exempt from this requirement for medical reasons.
“The safety of students and staff is the top priority for the Douglas County School System,” said Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Renee Davis. “Since our opening of schools for in-person learning in September, we have not had to shut down any schools because of COVID-19. We rely on our staff members to enforce our guidelines. Our administrators and staff members have all worked extremely hard to implement protocols, and we have been diligent with our contact tracing. We appreciate the cooperation of our students and families with precautions we have in place.”
For a link to CDC guidance for school bus drivers and bus aides, please go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-staff.html#school-bus-drivers
