Douglas County saw some damage from Thursday’s powerful storms, but nothing like areas south of Atlanta experienced.
Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A few flurries possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few flurries possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 6:08 pm
Douglas County saw some damage from Thursday’s powerful storms, but nothing like areas south of Atlanta experienced.
Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths.
Spalding County, where Griffin is, suffered the worst damage when a tornado cut a path up to five miles wide, said James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
“The damage is literally statewide,” Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters Friday at the state Capitol shortly before he, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns left on a helicopter tour of damaged areas.
Douglasville saw three wrecks during the storm, DPD Maj. Brad Stafford said. An accident on Par Drive in the West Pines subdivision involved injuries “requiring transport to Grady” Hospital in Atlanta, Stafford said.
“Speed was a factor as much as the rain it appears,” Stafford said.
The city also dealt with a downed tree on Strickland Street that blocked part of the road until it was cleared, he said.
The county had to “extricate” a driver after a tree fell on the person’s car at Thornton Road and Oak Ridge Road, county spokesman Rick Martin said.
The county also saw downed trees and power lines and some traffic lights that were out temporarily, Martin said.
Martin said there was “no major damage or major injuries reported” in Douglas.
A wall collapsed at a warehouse at Oak Ridge and Oakview Parkway at the Cobb-Douglas line near Austell. Some reports showed the warehouse in Douglas County, but Martin said the warehouse is actually in Cobb and that he did not have any info on that damage.
The first tornado report in Georgia came in mid-afternoon Thursday in the LaGrange area, said Stallings.
The lieutenant governor’s hometown of Jackson in Butts County also suffered heavy damage. A 5-year-old died there when a tree fell on a car in which he was riding. A state emergency response worker also was killed by falling debris.
The storm and its aftermath also caused multiple injuries, including to a parent of the child who was killed, Stallings said.
Stallings said the damage wasn’t limited to areas in the direct path of the tornadoes. High straight-line winds downed trees and damaged homes in many other communities across the state, he said.
Work crews from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the state Forestry Commission are working with chainsaws to clear debris from blocked roads.
Until the roads are clear, restoring power to affected areas will be slow work, Kemp said.
The governor urged Georgians affected by the storms to remain patient.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said.
Kemp said it’s too early to assess the cost of the damage. He said Georgia will seek federal assistance if the cost is high enough to qualify.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.