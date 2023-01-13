Weather

High winds from Thursday’s storms knocked down this utility pole in Douglas County. Officials said no major damage was reported in the county. Four tornadoes were confirmed statewide, with Spalding County suffering the worst damage.

 Douglas County Government / Special

Douglas County saw some damage from Thursday’s powerful storms, but nothing like areas south of Atlanta experienced.

Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths.

A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.

