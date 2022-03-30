Women’s History Month was formally established in 1987 by Congress but it just recently gained more national attention.
Women’s History Month — it is exactly what it sounds like, a time to celebrate and honor the achievements of women throughout history. It showcases the work of women that otherwise would have gone unnoticed, the work that women have been doing for centuries, behind the shadows.
Within Douglas County alone, there are a surplus of women who work every day to ensure the county thrives.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson made history by becoming not only the first African-American mayor of Douglasville since it was founded in 1875, but the first female mayor as well.
She is paving the way for many young girls who hope to pursue careers in conventionally male dominated workforces.
When asked about her advice for the younger generation of women, she said, “Listen to your elders. Sometimes, even though we haven’t lived through exactly the things that you’re doing now, we do have some experience. Remember that your character is something that there is not a price tag for. Character is so important that it takes you much further. See, old people tell you that, so just listen to your elders sometimes.”
One of the elders in Mayor Robinson’s life who has had a huge impact on her is her mother.
Both the mayor and Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones revealed their moms to be their biggest female role models.
When it comes to surpassing stigmas centered around female success, Jones mentioned that “Adversity is something that we all deal with on different levels and I believe my healthcare background prepared me to manage the unexpected.”
Virginia Pope, a historian and author, acknowledged that she grew up “without seeing many women working.”
Pope later on became a teacher and helped fuel the careers of many children. She views Women’s History Month as an important time to identify the women who “work quietly in the background to get a lot of things done” and stated that she has been very fortunate in life and has zero regrets.
Louvain Demps is an African-American musician who was a part of the all female session group, the Andantes, recording for the Motown Record Label.
Through her voice, she made influential music and helped create a new wave of music that encompasses the likes of many people for years to come.
Like many other women in the music industry, she dealt with differing setbacks.
Due to Women’s History Month, she says, “It’s just wonderful knowing that we as women can take our rightful place these days. I believe that there is more to come.”
