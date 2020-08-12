SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
With Douglas County Schools starting school entirely online on Monday, the Douglas County library system will be expanding its current operating hours.
Due to the online component of schools, the county government is working to provide additional hours of Wi-Fi access and computers at the three libraries in Douglas.
“We really understand the community needs access to the computers,” said Douglas County Library Director Lindy Moore. “We have systematic protocols in place to clean and disinfect after each computer is used and believe we.”
“As we have instituted in all of our county buildings masks or face coverings are required in all of our libraries and temperature checks will be done before entry,” said Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “We will continue to follow the recommended health measures in the interest of public safety from Cobb & Douglas Public Health and the CDC.”
Effective Monday, Aug. 17
• Monday: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable patrons and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all patrons.
• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable patrons and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all patrons.
• Wednesday: Closed for deep cleaning
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable patrons and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all patrons.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable patrons and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all patrons.
• Saturday/Sunday: Closed.
“Public computer use will be limited to one one-hour session per person per day at this time to allow for social distancing and CDC/ALA cleaning protocols,” said Rick Martin, Douglas County spokesman.
