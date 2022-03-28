A Douglasville man has been charged with murder in connection to a triple shooting in Paulding County earlier this month.
Carlos Favors-Battle, 26, was arrested late last week by Paulding sheriff’s deputies and deputy U.S. Marshals at his home in Douglas County, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a release Monday.
Favors-Battle is one of two suspects in a triple shooting that took place March 21 in the Sunset Mountain subdivision in Rockmart in west Paulding County, according to Henson. Henson said Paulding deputies and U.S Marshals are still looking for another suspect in the case.
The shooting left two dead and one critically injured initially. However, Henson said Monday that the third victim had died over the weekend.
Favors-Battle is charged with three counts of malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder and probation violation warrant.
Henson said Paulding E-911 got a call from a resident at the home where the shootings occurred at around 10:49 p.m. on March 21 indicating there had been a triple shooting. The caller advised that two individuals came to the home and met with the three male victims, Henson said.
Henson said Paulding investigators have now determined that the two men came to the home to rob the victims, who he identified Monday as Clinton Matthew Aiola, 42, of Rockmart, Cody Daniel Fuller, 30, of Dallas, and Davauntee Anthony Ramsay, 30, of Rockmart.
Favors-Battle is being held in the Paulding County jail without bond. Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting or the additional suspect is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Henson said all tipsters can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.