Douglas County was outpacing other large counties in the state heading into the final day of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff.
Through Thursday, 27.1% of the county’s 96,610 active voters had cast their ballots early in the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That percentage was higher than any other county in the state with a population of at least 100,000 people.
Early voting in the contest ended Friday; numbers for the final day of early voting weren’t available at Sentinel press time.
Those who didn’t cast ballots early can vote at their regular precincts next Tuesday, Dec. 6 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The high percentage of early votes in Douglas came in part as a result of the county being the first in the state to allow early voting in the contest. Douglas was the only county to allow early voting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. One other county, DeKalb, had early voting Nov. 23. Douglas and several other counties had Saturday voting on Nov. 26.
Two neighboring counties, Paulding and Carroll, were among several in the state that allowed early voting only during the state-mandated period between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.
On Monday, the first day of statewide early voting, Georgians broke the daily record for early voting when more than 300,000 people cast ballots.
All told, nearly 1.5 million of Georgia’s 7 million active voters (21%) had cast ballots through Thursday.
To see your polling place and view other voting information, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/
