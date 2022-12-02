Douglas County was outpacing other large counties in the state heading into the final day of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff.

Through Thursday, 27.1% of the county’s 96,610 active voters had cast their ballots early in the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That percentage was higher than any other county in the state with a population of at least 100,000 people.

Trending Videos