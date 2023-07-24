After a buyer surge in the aftermath of a pandemic and a drop-off since then, the real estate market in Douglas County and metro Atlanta continues to readjust. Year-to-year activity is down as the market continues to correct itself from the pandemic upswing.
June Georgia Multiple Listing Services (MLS) stats showed that sales volume and units sold were down from this time last year, while median sales price held steady, and active listings were higher.
According to Media Strategist Berry Brady at Roswell-based Full Tilt Consulting in an email to the Sentinel, the state of the market in Douglas and metro Atlanta is what MLS is calling a “correction from the pandemic upswing.”
“It’s still an active market as new and active listings are up over last month, which means buyers have more opportunities, yet it won’t help move all the inventory,” Brady said. “Those who have to sell are doing so, but those who don’t are waiting out the high interest rates.”
Douglas County realtor Amy McCoy, contacted by phone, said sales have slowed, but continue to move. McCoy is with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers in Douglas County.
“We’re seeing a slowdown in the amount of sales. The good news is that it’s still a seller’s market,” she said.
McCoy reported a 56% reduction in sales locally over the previous year, 311 down to 137. But listings are up and active, she said.
“The median price is still pretty much going up, but sellers are doing more compensation as closing costs and things like that, the market is still moving due to the lack of inventory. The average number of days on the market has moved up to about 13 days from about 4 days last year,” McCoy said. “It can depend some on the price-point and the neighborhood.”
McCoy said on the commercial side her recent experience has been that “...everything we’re calling on seems to be under contract.”
“That’s land not leased or commercial sites that are under 30,000 square feet, those are becoming harder to come by,” she said. “But there are a lot of industrial opportunities around.”
Interest rates were at about 7% and right now with the Feds saying there could be two more rate hikes before the end of the year, that’s a little alarming, McCoy said.
“Were it not for interest rates we would be really moving leaps and bounds over other counties, but I do think we see a steady flow of sales. But when you’re looking at last year’s sales compared to this year’s, it does look a little alarming — but when you look at statewide availability it’s very limited, so it makes it a seller’s market,” she said. “You just find there’s more room for negotiation with closing costs.”
By comparison, stats provided for the 29-county metro Atlanta area online at https://www.gamls.com, reflected similar trends. Sales volume was down from the previous year 18.1%, Units Sold were down just under 20%, Median Sales Price was holding steady at $395,000, New Listings were down by about 25% and Active Listings wer up slightly at 0.6%.
A 2021 Atlanta Regional Commission Housing Study for Douglasville reflected on both housing trends and the state of local inventory.
“For Douglasville to meet its forecasted housing demand, it needs to add roughly 140 new units per year between 2021 and 2025,” the study noted. “Demand modeling suggests two-thirds of new housing units demanded will be owner occupied, with slightly over 10% of forecasted demand for owner-occupied homes being attached units, like townhomes or condos. One third of new housing demanded is expected to be renter-occupied. One-bedroom units are the most undersupplied housing size and would need the largest increase in new units, although new construction is needed across all sizes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.