Douglas County’s top public health official said the fact that President Trump contracted COVID-19 should make regular citizens aware of having a “false sense of security” about the disease.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, was responding to a question from the Sentinel about Trump contracting the virus despite a “bubble” around him that most Americans don’t have that includes rapid testing of all guests coming into the White House and other measures.
“If you are tested for COVID-19, that is only one moment in time,” Memark said in an emailed response. “You can be incubating the virus and come back positive right afterwards. Also, the risks that we take are not to be taken lightly. There are many of us who have to put ourselves in harm’s way everyday to live and put food on the table for our families. If you take risks, like not wearing masks and being within six feet of people for large amounts of time, the greater risk you will be for catching COVID-19.”
Memark also provided an update on where things stand with the coronavirus in Douglas County in early October.
CASES ON THE RISE AGAIN
She said Douglas County saw “some commendable decreases in the case rates in September,” but that “recent weeks have shown a slight uptick” in the number of cases in the county.
The most recent County Indicator Report from the state Department of Public Health shows Douglas as one of the “Emerging Counties of Interest,” with an increase in confirmed cases of about 15% between the two week period from Sept. 19-25 when there were 91 new cases in the county to the two weeks from Sept. 26-Oct. 2 when there were 105 new cases. Douglas County’s 14-day case rate of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents is considered “High” by the state.
“There is no one source for this increase, it just seems as though we still have HIGH community spread,” Memark said. “We are also seeing an increase in the positivity rate for testing. Douglas residents are encouraged to not let their guard down and to continue practicing the 3 Ws — Wash Your Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear your Mask when in public. Crowds of people must also be avoided. We are seeing increasing numbers of outbreaks in churches, athletic teams and businesses. Following the governor’s most recent Executive Order, we also encourage residents to avoid crowds larger than 50 people.”
Memark said there has been a reduction in demand for COVID-19 testing in the county in recent weeks. But she said, “we are still seeing higher positivity rates and higher numbers of cases than we need right now” in Douglas County.
“Citizens need to continue to be tested—especially if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or are at high risk of exposure due to your employment or social activities,” Memark said.
LOW DEATH RATE IN DOUGLAS
While the number of cases has been rising, the total number of deaths in Douglas was up just 4.5% over the last month, from 66 deaths on Sept. 1 to 69 deaths on Oct. 1.
College towns in Georgia, from Athens to Milledgeville, have reported higher rates of the coronavirus since students returned in August. Memark said there has been a “slight shift” in the ages of people getting COVID-19 in the county over the last few weeks, but not as much as in communities with large college populations.
She said more than 75% of the county’s cases are “equally among individuals 20-69 years old.”
“Although our deaths in the county do seem to be with individuals who are older and with other serious health conditions, hospitalizations are occurring across many ages,” Memark said. “In the last two weeks, 82% of cases have been under the age of 60. Although, this age group is less likely to die from COVID, they will continue to spread it to their families and in the community.”
SCHOOLS REOPENING
On local schools reopening last month for those students who wanted to return to face-to-face learning, Memark said she is encouraged by the effort put into reopening by the school district, noting “it really seems to be paying off.”
She said it’s important for the school system, private schools and parents to continue to teach children prevention messages.
And she said those attending team sports and social events should be cautious.
“That seems to be where we are seeing the most issues,” Memark said.
PROGRESS
Memark said the country has come a “tremendous way” since March in knowledge about the virus, noting that seven months ago doctors didn’t know a lot about how it was transmitted and testing couldn’t be done quickly.
She said doctors now know the majority of transmission is from respiratory droplets from being with six feet of others. She said the Centers for Disease Control has addressed the possibility of “some airborne transmission” based on some cases, but she said that is not how the majority of people get the virus.
COVID AND THE FLU
Regarding flu season, Memark said that while she’s encouraged by decreased flu rates in other countries “where there is reduced travel, a high flu vaccination rate AND a high rate prevention adherence (masks/social distancing), we are still concerned about what we might see here in the U.S.”
She said she encourages residents to get their flu shots now and to be consistent with Watching Your Distance, Wearing Your Mask, Washing Your Hands and avoiding crowds. She said people could get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which she said “could be very severe.”
“We are not in the clear yet,” Memark said. “Douglas County has already seen a rise in the case rate and an increase in positive testing percentage. This combination could be a recipe for disaster as we head into the busy holidays and more evidence of COVID fatigue. The fatigue is real, and I feel it myself. I ask all residents to stay vigilant and take the extra steps to keep your families and community safe. We can still be social and see loved ones if we adhere to prevention guidelines. Before seeing family (especially elderly or vulnerable ones), try to keep yourselves from having too much unnecessary contact with others, if you can. Wear your mask whenever in public, and consider getting a COVID test before gathering. Remember to get your flu shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.