Douglas County was slammed by Tropical Storm Zeta in the wee hours of Thursday morning, leaving thousands without power and trees down all over the county.
Top wind gusts in Douglas reached 45-50 mph as the storm came through around 4 a.m. Thursday, preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows. There were several reports of trees downed on homes. One tree fell on a home off Timber Ridge Drive; fortunately the occupants were not hurt.
County spokesperson Rick Martin said there were no reports of injuries related to the storm.
The county government — including the courthouse, parks, libraries and other facilities — closed Thursday. Martin said power was restored to the courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Advance voting was initially canceled at all sites Thursday due to power outages. But by early Thursday afternoon, Dog River Library and Boundary Waters Aquatics Center had been opened. All sites were open an extra hour on Friday, which was the last day for advance voting.
Martin said Douglas County Department of Transportation crews worked from early Thursday morning into the night Thursday cleaning up trees and other debris from roads.
He said Douglas County firefighters responded to hundreds of 911 calls of power lines and trees downed as a result of “massive wind gusts.”
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones praised the “firefighters and the service they provided to our citizens when Tropical Storm Zeta struck with a vengeance.”
“We are grateful no loss of life occurred,” Jones said.
The city of Douglasville government delayed the opening of City Hall, the Community Development Center, the Douglasville Conference Center and Douglasville Welcome Center and other facilities Thursday due to power outages and other issues related to the weather.
The Douglas County School System made the decision ahead of the storm Wednesday to cancel all in-person learning Thursday. On Thursday morning, the district called off all digital learning with so many of its students and teachers without power.
Classes resumed online for some on Friday, which is already entirely digital for all students in the district so that buildings can be deep-cleaned. The school system said in a letter to parents that those students still without power or the internet Friday would be able to make up any missed assignments.
Greystone Power reported Thursday morning that it had 57,000 members without power in its coverage area, the worst outage for the cooperative since Hurricane Opal in 1995.
GreyStone is based in Douglasville and serves parts of Douglas, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Coweta, Fayette, Carroll and Bartow counties.
By late Thursday morning, GreyStone reported 12,677 customers in Douglas County without power. Several thousand were still without power in the county Thursday night. By Friday morning the number of outages in Douglas was down to 4,968.
Georgia Power, which also serves parts of Douglas, showed outages across its service area, but the utility did not immediately release outage numbers by county.
The power outages caused some problems on local roadways with traffic signals not working. The Douglasville Police Department reported four accidents Thursday morning caused by people not stopping at intersections with no working traffic signal. DPD reminded drivers in a Facebook post that if the signal isn’t working, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
DPD also reported that its phone lines were down for a time and urged anyone with an emergency to call 911.
