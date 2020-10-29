Douglas County was slammed by Tropical Storm Zeta overnight, leaving thousands without power and trees down all over the county.
A tree fell on a home off Timber Ridge Drive (pictured) but fortunately the occupants were not hurt. There are reports that part of Timber Ridge is closed.
County spokesperson Rick Martin said the county had not received any reports of injuries related to the storm. He said anyone going out today should be extra cautious due to fallen trees and power lines.
The county government closed for the day — that includes the courthouse, parks, libraries and other facilities.
Advance voting were initially canceled at all sites Thursday, Martin said. But the county opened Dog River Library and Boundary Waters Aquatics Center early Thursday afternoon.
Martin said advance voting should resume Friday at all early voting sites but that he didn’t know if the county might make up today’s lost opportunity by allowing advance voting Saturday.
The Douglas County School System canceled all in-person learning on Wednesday ahead of the storm. On Thursday morning, the district called off all digital learning with so many of its students and teachers without power.
Greystone Power reported that it had 57,000 members without power in its coverage area, the worst outages for the cooperative since Hurricane Opal in 1995.
