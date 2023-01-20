Four members from Douglas County’s state delegation — Sens. Matt Brass, Mike Dugan and Donzella James and Rep. Kimberly New — have been assigned to leadership positions for the 2023 General Assembly session.
Brass, R-Newnan, was assigned to chair the powerful Senate Rules Committee. He is also secretary of the Children & Families Committee.
Brass represents the 28th District, which includes the southwest corner of Douglas County under redistricting that took effect this year.
Dugan, R-Carrollton, was assigned to serve as chairman of the Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee. Dugan represents the 30th District, which includes the northwest corner of Douglas County.
Dugan also serves as vice chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee and serves on the Appropriations, Public Safety and Rules committees.
“As a retired veteran myself, I understand first-hand the sacrifice it takes to dedicate yourself to serving this great nation,” Dugan said in a release. “ We have an extremely high number of veterans that choose to call Georgia home and our committee responsibility is to ensure we address the needs of those veterans and their families.
“My fellow committee members and I will not take this responsibility lightly. I look forward to our supporting partnership with Veterans Affairs, Veterans Services, the Georgia National Guard, the Georgia Department of Homeland Security and those organizations who advocate daily for our veterans. I want to thank Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Committee on Assignments for allowing me to actively support those who were my military brothers and sisters. I am excited about the prospect of working with my Senate colleagues in this capacity and I look forward to what is to come.”
James, D-Atlanta, was appointed chair of the Urban Affairs Committee. James represents District 35, which includes the eastern third of Douglas.
“I am thrilled to work alongside my Senate colleagues and continue to serve the great people of Georgia,” James said. “I’d like to thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Committee on Assignments for their efforts in the committee assignment process. I look forward to this legislative session and will work with the committee to ensure that all legislation pertaining to transportation, public safety, healthcare, recreation, infrastructure, and economic development within the urban Atlanta area is vetted thoroughly.”
James will also serve as vice chair of the Interstate Cooperation Committee and as a member of the Appropriations, Economic Development and Tourism, and Education and Youth committees.
Over in the Georgia House of Representatives, Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, was named the secretary of the Intragovernmental Coordination and Public Safety and Homeland Security committees. She also serves as a member of the Natural Resources & Environment Committee.
New was first elected in 2022 and represents the 64th District, which includes parts of west Douglas.
“As a new legislator, I am humbled and thankful to serve the people of House District 64,” New said in a release. “I have been appointed to great committees and have the privilege of serving as the secretary of two of them. I will represent my constituents and carefully consider each bill and how it will affect the people in my district. As such, I am honored to serve for your family and mine for the future of our community. I am ready to get to work and eager to make a difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.