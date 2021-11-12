Douglas County is set to drop from eight legislators in its state delegation down to seven under new maps from the General Assembly as part of the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing Georgia’s legislative and congressional districts.
The state Senate on Friday approved a map drawn by the House of Representatives that reallocates the 180 seats in the lower chamber. The 32-21 vote fell nearly along party lines, and the new House map now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
Earlier this week, the Senate approved a map that redraws its own districts. The House has not yet approved the Senate map, though as state Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, said Friday, there is a longtime understanding that neither chamber will alter or change the other’s proposed maps.
With Republicans holding majorities in the House and Senate, both maps were drawn by GOP legislative leaders. Democrats continued to complain the Republican-led map-drawing processes have been rushed and have not allowed sufficient public input.
Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, said the process of drawing the maps has been fair and devoid of any political gamesmanship or partisanship.
Democrats including Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, who currently represents the eastern half of Douglas County, vehemently disagreed.
“All Georgians want are fair maps,” James said. “These maps are rushed and are not fair.”
Under the new House map, Douglas County will go from six state representatives currently covering parts of the county down to four under the new map.
The 61st House district seat held by state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, will continue to cover the northeastern part of the county near the Cobb County border. The 61st drops the portion of Cobb it currently covers.
The 62nd House district no longer comes into Douglas under the new maps, with most of the territory it covers in the county now going into the 66th. The incumbent in 62nd district, state Rep. William Boddie, D-Atlanta, is running for state labor commissioner.
The 64th House district appears to cover most of the area currently in District 67 represented by Douglasville Republican state Rep. Micah Gravley, including the western half of Douglas and parts of south Paulding.
The 68th is the other House district that will no longer come into Douglas. Villa Rica Republican Rep. J. Collins, the current incumbent in the 68th, will be in the 71st district under the new map. The 71st covers only eastern Carroll County. The Fairplay precinct in Douglas, which is currently in the 68th, will be part of the new 64th district under the map approved Friday.
The 65th House district seat held by Atlanta Democratic state Rep. Mandisha Thomas expands coverage in Douglas and Fulton counties and will include some of northern Coweta County under the new maps.
The 66th House district seat held by Douglasville Democratic state Rep. Kimberly Alexander drops the Paulding portion she currently represents and will only cover parts of central and eastern Douglas County under the new map.
State Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, was the only Republican who voted against the House map Friday after his GOP constituents from northern Coweta County packed committee hearings to complain about the map.
The new House map essentially draws incumbent Republican Rep. Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg out of his district and instead moves northern Coweta into two new districts that include enough of Fulton County to allow Democrats to pick up those seats.
“They’re loud, obnoxious, crazy,” Brass said of the Coweta voters who showed up at the state Capitol. “But they’re my crazies. They’re mine. I’m theirs. One of my constituents back home who’s not happy about his new district told me, ‘Sometimes you have to lose it all to gain something worth having.’ ”
Under the new Senate map awaiting approval in the House, Douglas would go from two state Senators to three.
Currently, Carrollton Republican Sen. Mike Dugan’s 30th district covers the western half of the Douglas County and Sen. James’ 35th district covers the eastern half.
Under the new map the Senate passed last week, Dugan’s 30th district will cover just the northwest corner of Douglas, along with parts of south Paulding and all of Carroll and Haralson counties.
James’ 35th will cover the eastern half of the county along with parts of south Fulton.
The 28th district, represented by Brass, will cover the southern third of Douglas County along with parts of south Fulton and all of Coweta and Heard counties.
While the Senate map is still awaiting House approval, the final step in the redistricting process is redrawing Georgia’s congressional districts.
For Republicans, the key question will be whether to try to regain one of the two congressional seats in Atlanta’s northern suburbs lost to the Democrats during the last two election cycles or go for broke and try to take back both seats.
A congressional map Georgia Senate Republicans released in late September goes after the 6th Congressional District seat Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, won in 2018 by moving heavily Republican Forsyth County into the district and removing portions of North Fulton and North DeKalb counties more friendly to Democrats.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
