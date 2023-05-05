Students and staff from two Douglas County schools were in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire inside a medical facility waiting room.
Mason Creek Elementary and Mount Carmel Elementary were at the Center for Puppetry Arts on field trips Wednesday when the shootings took place.
One person was killed and four others were injured at the medical office building operated by Northside Hospital. The medical building is located less than a mile from the Center for Puppetry Arts.
Portia Lake, executive director of communications for the Douglas County School System, said the Center for Puppetry Arts was placed on lockdown with the students inside.
The school system sent an alert to parents during the situation, noting that there was an “active police situation” in Atlanta and that all students “are safe inside the museum with their teachers and Atlanta Police officers.”
A later notice to parents from the school system reported that the lockdown had been lifted and that students were being taken back to their schools on buses.
Lake said first graders from Mason Creek and kindergartners from Mt. Carmel, along with teachers and parent chaperones, were on lockdown inside the Center for Puppetry Arts from 12:30-3 p.m. Lake said that due to traffic and everything going on in Atlanta, the students didn’t get back to school until around 5 p.m.
The suspect in the shootings, Deion Patterson, 24, was captured by officers with the Cobb County Police Department on Wednesday night at a condominium complex near Truist Park.
A vehicle Patterson allegedly carjacked near the scene of the shootings was recovered earlier inside a parking garage at The Battery Atlanta adjacent to the stadium.
Patterson, who served five years in the U.S. Coast Guard before being discharged in January, is charged with pulling out a handgun and opening fire inside an 11th-floor waiting room at a Northside Hospital facility on West Peachtree Street. He had gone to the medical center for an appointment.
Patterson fled immediately after the shootings and carjacked a vehicle near the intersection of 14th and Williams streets, Atlanta police said.
Atlanta police and other law enforcement agencies from the region, unaware that Patterson had left the Midtown area, cordoned off several blocks and enforced a shelter-in-place order for several hours that kept workers at office buildings in the area, guests and employees of nearby hotels and restaurants, and school students from leaving.
The woman who was killed was identified as 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre of Atlanta, an employee of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other four women were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Three underwent surgery and were listed in critical condition, Atlanta’s WANF-TV reported.
Patterson’s mother accompanied him to the appointment Wednesday and was not injured. She then cooperated with police to try to locate her son.
Patterson lived in Jonesboro until recently, according to police.
He has an arrest record going back to 2015, when he was charged with possession of marijuana in Henry County.
He was arrested in Clayton in 2017 and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. Those charges were dropped later in the year.
