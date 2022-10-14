Wellstar

Douglas County first responders, local students and Wellstar Douglas Medical Center were all involved in a mass casualty drill involving a staged plane crash Wednesday that was coordinated by Wellstar Health System.

 Wellstar Health System/Special

Wellstar billed the exercise as a ‘full-scale disaster drill’ to ensure the community ‘has an equipped, trained and coordinated response in case of a large-scale disaster.’

