Douglas County first responders and local students took part in a mass casualty drill Wednesday that was coordinated by Wellstar Health System.
Wellstar billed the exercise as a ‘full-scale disaster drill’ to ensure the community ‘has an equipped, trained and coordinated response in case of a large-scale disaster.’
The disaster centered around a plane crash and involved more than 200 total volunteers as well as several Wellstar facilities, including Wellstar Douglas Medical Center.
The plane crash site was staged in Marietta in Cobb County. At Douglas Medical Center, 19 ‘patients’ were triaged, including three that required decon.
Ambulances arrived at the hospital with the ‘patients.’
Wellstar said one member of the Douglas County Fire Department, two members of Douglas County Emergency Management Agency/911 Center and student volunteers from Douglas County public schools took part in the exercise.
Wellstar said The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission (TJC) require all accredited hospitals to participate in a community-based, full-scale exercise disaster drill annually, and this exercise happened across the designated “Region N” area of Georgia.
According to Wellstar, Kennestone Regional Medical Center had one of the largest drill sites due to its Level II trauma department and its leadership role in providing emergency care in the state.
Several other Wellstar facilities also participated, including North Fulton Medical Center, Paulding Medical Center, Cobb Medical Center, Windy Hill Hospital Kennestone Regional Medical Center along with government agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.