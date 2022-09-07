Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang (“GFG”), have pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Those charges include Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, attempted murder, maiming, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Ryan K. Buchanan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, announced the guilty pleas last week.
Hailey Sizemore, a GFG member from Douglas County, was among the defendants. Sizemore, 32, was one of eight of the defendants who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax.
“On the street and from behind bars, Ghostface Gangsters have trafficked drugs and orchestrated and perpetrated horrific acts of violence,” said Buchanan. “Thanks to the tireless and coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, 25 gang members and associates charged in this case have pleaded guilty, including three of the men who created this dangerous criminal organization.”
“ATF will continue to dedicate federal resources in conjunction with those crucial law enforcement contributions of local agencies to the pursuit of eradicating and forestalling criminal gang activity,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Atlanta Field Division, Beau Kolodka.
According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: GFG, a whites-only gang, was originally organized in or about 2000 in a Georgia county jail. Within GFG, the seven founding members are known as “pillars.” All GFG members trace their gang “bloodline” directly back to one of the pillars. GFG members and associates engaged in drug distribution and acts of violence involving murder, kidnapping, assault, and witness intimidation. GFG operated both within and outside the Georgia prison system.
Within the past year, three GFG pillars charged in the case have been convicted and will be, or have been, sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown as follows:
On Aug. 25, 2022, Jeffrey Alan Bourassa, a/k/a “JB,” “Babyface,” and “Kid,” 40, of Cobb County, Georgia, a GFG founding pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25, 2022.
On July 22, 2021, David Gene Powell, a/k/a “Davo,” 45, of Cobb County, Georgia, a GFG pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. On February 23, 2022, Powell was sentenced to four years, one month of imprisonment.
On June 9, 2021, Joseph M. Propps, Jr., a/k/a “JP,” 44, of Smyrna, Georgia, a GFG pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. On October 5, 2021, Propps was sentenced to 10 years, one month of imprisonment.
Earlier during the case:
• On Sept. 22, 2021, Victor Manuel DeJesus, a/k/a/ “VG Vic,” 40, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and using a firearm during a crime of violence. The latter charge arose from a 2016 incident during which DeJesus violently carjacked a woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her. He took the car and picked up co-defendant Christopher Marlow, a/k/a “Loco,” 43, of Marietta, Georgia. Together, they fled from a Cobb County deputy sheriff. DeJesus shot at the deputy from inside the car and discarded the gun through a window. DeJesus was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment in connection with the shooting and his role in the RICO Conspiracy. Marlow was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for attempted murder and aiding and abetting DeJesus’s discharge of a firearm.
• On Aug. 24, 2021, Richard Brian Sosebee, a/k/a “Dirty,” 47, of Hall County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The latter charge arose from a 2016 incident during which Sosebee shot a victim in the eye during a drug deal gone bad, causing the victim permanent injury. He was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment on December 7, 2021.
• On July 22, 2021, Jennifer Barteski, 37, of Conyers, Georgia, a GFG associate, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that crime. She was sentenced on November 18, 2021, to seven years in prison.
• Between Feb. 19, 2019 and April 26, 2021, Cody Ryan Todd, 32, of Carroll County, Georgia, Timothy Wilkins, a/k/a “Dino,” 36, of Woodstock, Georgia, Jonathan Stubbs, 33, of Hamilton County, Tennessee, William J. Goodman, 28, of Paulding County, Georgia, Brie Dewitt, 45, of Woodstock, Georgia, Toby James Ogletree, 47, of Spalding County, Georgia, and Kevin Scott Sosebee, a/k/a “Sosa,” 31, of Cobb County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy. Ogletree also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Sosebee, who was sentenced to 24 years of imprisonment, also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in connection with a 2017 incident during which he shot four times at a Cobb County police officer. The officer was pursuing Sosebee from inside a police vehicle, swerved to avoid the bullets, and avoided injury.
• Between Aug. 10, 2018 and March 5, 2020, GFG members Mark Avon Lefevre, a/k/a “Ghost,” 37, of Cobb County, Georgia, Christopher Lasher, a/k/a “Retta,” 39, of Marietta, Georgia, Christopher Steven Jones, a/k/a “Red,” 39, of Canton, Georgia, Samantha Miller, 31, of Cobb County, Georgia, Genevieve Waits, 40, of Cleveland, Ohio, Kayli Brewer, 31, of Cobb County, Georgia, Brittany Nicole Jones, 35, of Rockdale County, Georgia, and Hailey Sizemore, 32, of Douglas County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax.
• On Dec. 5, 2019, Christopher Jarman Davis, 32, of Walker County, Georgia pleaded guilty to maiming another GFG member. While co-defendant Jonathan Stubbs held the other gang member at gunpoint, Davis used an axe to slice a GFG tattoo off that other gang member’s chest as a punishment for violating gang rules.
• On Oct. 4, 2018, Randall Arthur Lee Chumley, 40, of Jasper, Georgia pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced on December 10, 2020, to 160 months of imprisonment.
• On April 20, 2018, Kelly Ray Shiflett, 34, of Rome, Georgia pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cobb County Police Department, along with assistance other agencies including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department.
— Special to the Sentinel
