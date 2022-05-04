Douglasville attorney and Villa Rica Municipal Court Judge Michael Hubbard has been appointed to fill out the remainder of the term of the late Carroll County Chief Magistrate Judge Alton P. Johnson, who died in March.
Hubbard met with the Carroll County Bar and other officials Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Carrollton.
Hubbard confirmed that he will close his Douglasville law practice over the next few weeks as required and then be sworn as Chief Judge of Carroll County Magistrate Court.
Hubbard has been in practice for the last 21 years and lived in Villa Rica for 17 years.
"I am a man of few words," Hubbard told the gathering of attorneys on Wednesday. "I am up for the challenge."
Hubbard said that he has been able to serve as a municipal judge in Villa Rica as well as hold his practice, per Georgia law. He also said it is possible to be a chief magistrate judge and still keep his judge position in Villa Rica.
"It's permitted by law. Both the city and county have told me, 'we don't see any reason to make any changes.' I'm going to make sure that I am not working on one while I am getting paid by the other. I'll keep the two very separate, but I'm hoping that I can do both."
The chief magistrate court judge in Georgia’s 159 counties is elected in partisan, county-wide elections to four-year terms.
According to information on the website of Hubbard's firm, he graduated from Lithia Springs High School in 1985. He was a member of the U.S. Army and Georgia National Guard from 1988 to 1994 and received an honorable discharge.
He received an Associate's Degree Equivalent in the field of Journalism and Public Relations from the Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He attended Georgia State University in Atlanta and later transferred to Mercer University where he graduated in 1999 with a B.S. in Business Administration. This degree was earned while Hubbard worked full-time as a district manager for a mall-based specialty retail company for a period of 10 years.
In 2002 Hubbard graduated from The Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon. Hubbard was a member of the Mercer Law School Moot Court team and competed in successful regional and national competitions.
While finishing his law school education Hubbard served under O.C.G.A. 15-18-22 as an Assistant District Attorney in the Tallapoosa Circuit serving both Haralson and Paulding counties where he prosecuted both felony and misdemeanor cases.
Hubbard will have big shoes to fill.
After being appointed to fill the unexpired term of Judge Richard Smith in 1998, Alton P. Johnson was the lone name on the ballot when he ran unopposed for reelection on six consecutive occasions.
As the chief magistrate, Judge Johnson established the Carroll County Mediation Office that later branched out to serve all courts to provide opportunities for citizens and attorneys to meet privately to first discuss issues of a legal dispute and possibly come to a resolution without pursuing action in a court of law.
