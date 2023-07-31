Douglasville Community Theater is gearing up to hit the stage in October with a production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” at the 4YourOccasions Event Venue.

According to the show’s Producer Tawania Grangent, contacted by phone, casting for the nine players took place in June and performances are scheduled for Oct. 20, 21 and 22nd. Tickets went on sale in July, she said.