Douglasville Community Theater is gearing up to hit the stage in October with a production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” at the 4YourOccasions Event Venue.
According to the show’s Producer Tawania Grangent, contacted by phone, casting for the nine players took place in June and performances are scheduled for Oct. 20, 21 and 22nd. Tickets went on sale in July, she said.
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” is a 1967 American romantic comedy-drama film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer, and written by William Rose and also notable for being the last film of Spencer Tracy.
In 1967, Joanna Drayton, a 23-year-old white woman, returns from her Hawaiian vacation to her parents’ home in San Francisco with Dr. John Prentice, a 37-year-old black widower. The couple became engaged after a 10-day whirlwind romance. Joanna’s parents, though both liberal-minded, are initially shocked that their daughter is engaged to a man of a different race.
Grangent said cast members for the show are set.
“Russell Wright, who was an audience favorite in our last production “Small Time”, is returning, this time in the lead role of Dr. John Prentice Jr. Hannah Nye will make her DCT debut opposite Wright in the lead role of Joanna Drayton (aka ‘Joey’),” Grangent said.
Also cast are newcomers to the community theater Abigail Getty as Christine Drayton; Bruce Coen as Matt Drayton; Marissa Paolella as Hilary and Wendy Hall-Willbourn in the supporting role of Mary Prentice.
DCT veterans Britney Chappell and Charles Branson round out the cast as Tilly and The Monsignor, respectively. They are joined by Herschel Grangent Jr. (previously Producer and Co-director on the last two productions), who will play the role of John Prentice Sr.
The play will be directed by Andria Chappell, who they’ve worked with before. Chappell, a screenwriter, will make her directing debut, said Grangent.
Grangent will co-produce the show along with DCT’s VP, Terry Miller. Assistant Director is Corean Strong, 2nd Assistant Director is Herschel Grangent Jr., Stage Manager Victoria L. White and Wardrobe Manager is Wanda Newton.
Grangent said tickets will remain available, but noted that tickets for DCT past shows have tended to sell-out. Tickets can be purchased through the DCT website or through the Cultural Arts Council website.
“Either will get you to the proper link where you can scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the “DONATE” button. Our nonprofit status requires us to use the word “donate” instead of “buy”, explained Herschel Grangent Jr. in an email.
“We encourage everyone who loves live theater to join our mailing list so that they can stay up to date on the latest DCT activity,” Grangent Jr. said.
GWCTD will be hosted at the 4YourOccasions Event Venue in Douglasville GA, owned and managed by Jernice Speer.
Rehearsals are scheduled through August and September. The DCT group hope they can eventually find a permanent home, but for now they manage within the limitations.
Without a dedicated space, theatre projects for DCT take some orchestration to make happen, Grangent said.
“Our rehearsal schedule is kind of shaky based on the fact that we don’t have the funds to pay for an entire day in that space so [Speer] is kind of working with us and we appreciate that,” she said.
According to the DCT’s website,
“The mission of The Douglasville Community Theater is to create and provide a diverse community theater that enriches, educates and entertains the people of West Georgia and Metro Atlanta.”
More information on GWCTD as well as past shows and Douglasville Community Theatre background and contact info can be found online at the theater website at https: www.douglasvillecommunitytheater.com.
